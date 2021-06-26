Fairbanks couple has extremely rare identical triplets

In a scenario even less likely than finding a lucky yet elusive four leaf clover, identical triplets were born in the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital last month. The triplet girls, Blake, Kendall and Sloan, were born to Kaylee and Nigel Morton. All are healthy and were released from the Newborn Intensive Care Unit about a month ago.
Triplets are rare, but identical triplets are especially unusual. According to Dr. Jessica Highfill, an OBGYN, the odds of identical triplets are roughly 93 in 100,000. (For comparison, the likelihood of finding a four leaf clover is about 1 in 10,000).
“It’s really exceedingly rare,” she said.
Kaylee Morton explained that her husband’s grandmother is a twin, “so I like to blame it on him,” she laughed.
Initially, the couple thought they were having twins. However, at the next appointment the Mortons learned that they would actually be having three babies.
“Very surprised,” Kaylee said of her reaction upon learning that “there were three very strong heartbeats.” “There was a two week period where I was thinking ‘We’re outnumbered, what does this even mean?’ ... shocked is probably the best way to put it.”
To add to the surprises, the couple also first thought they were having three boys, “so we were shocked twice,” Kaylee Morton said.
However, Kaylee was excited to learn that the babies were actually going to be girls.
“I think that night I ordered bows,” she said with a laugh.
The triplets were born via cesarean section in early May and spent 26 days in the NICU. This is normal for premature babies; the trio was born at 34 weeks, so roughly six weeks early. The smallest baby, Sloan, was in the 3-pound range at birth, while Kendall and Blake were around 4 pounds.
Preparing for the delivery entailed weeks of planning and gathering supplies. It took two operating rooms and 27 people to coordinate the delivery. This included a team for the mother and a team for each of the babies. On hand were an OB team, the pediatrics team, and an anesthesia team and nurses to support the teams. The delivery itself went smoothly.
“It’s the best birthday that I’ve ever been to,” Kaylee said.
She described a triplet pregnancy as “anxiety provoking” due to the high number of risk factors. There was therefore an immense sense of relief when the babies all started screaming as soon as they were born — impressive for being six weeks early.
“Having them being pulled out and you’re just wanting and wishing so bad that everything’s OK and just hearing that little cry ... it’s just such a surreal moment,” she said.
Usually babies stay in the NICU until about their due date, but all three grew so quickly they were able to leave earlier. The triplets have been home for about a month.
At seven weeks old, the girls are all healthy and doing well.
“They’re amazing. It’s been really cool to see the NICU life to them waking up and [acting like full-term babies],” Morton said. For instance, they started fussing to tell their parents that they are hungry. “Just a lot of bottles, a lot of diapers, a lot of spit up,” Morton said of triplet parenting.
In terms of challenges with triplets, Morton explained that these are her only children so she has no point of comparison.
“Which I think could be a really good thing,” she said, because “this is just what having kids is like.”
Kaylee said that she and her husband found a caretaking routine that works. “It’s definitely a constant thing that we’re doing, but I love it.”
The Mortons have a few tricks for telling the babies apart. If all else fails, “secretly they have little bracelets on.” However, Morton said, “they actually all do look a little different.” For example, the three have different face shapes and varying amounts of hair.
The last time triplets — albeit non-identical — were born in FMH was in 2019.
Nurse Amy Faulkner has worked at the hospital for 22 years and said that five sets of triplets have been born during her tenure, but no others were identical.
