Fairbanks couple has extremely rare identical triplets

Identical triplets, from right, Sloan, Blake and Kendall were born to Fairbanks couple Kaylee and Nigel Morton. Identical triplets are extremely rare — the odds are roughly 93 in 100,000. The triplets are pictured with their mother, Kaylee, (second from right) and, from right to left, Nurse Amy Faulkner, Dr. Jessica Highfill and Dr. Laura Brunner.