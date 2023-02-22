Fairbanks City Council members expressed frustration with a change in meeting procedures adopted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly in January.
The frustration was broached first during the Feb. 13 meeting and most recently at Tuesday’s city finance committee meeting.
The policy, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, limits reports by representatives from the Fairbanks and North Pole city councils and from the school district’s board of education.
Wilson introduced the ordinance in August, but it was postponed until January. She sponsored the ordinance in part for meeting efficiency and in part to ensure city representatives gave an objective report of city business.
The representatives are given five minutes to provide reports, cannot engage in debate on items unless allowed by a consensus of the assembly and must provide additional information during citizens comments.
The Assembly passed the update meeting procedure in a 8-1 vote, with Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski the lone no vote. Lojewski had managed to provide one amendment to the policy that allows representatives to speak or engage in debate on matters related to their city; Wilson's original version would have required a city council or the school board to adopt a formal resolution.
“After the passage of the ordinance last month, I can’t see the point of anyone taking a night out of their lives to sit for five minutes to just give a report,” said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth during Tuesday’s finance committee meeting.
Cleworth noted that in order to speak to other items on the agenda, a representative would “have to vacate their seat and sit in the audience if the topics are germane to the city.”
Cleworth called the new rule absurd.
“In the past, I sat through meetings to the bitter end and there were some things that would come up that I thought comments might be helpful but weren’t completely germane to the city,” Cleworth said.
Fairbanks City Council and the school board members have a rotating schedule on who they send. North Pole’s City Council recently adopted a similar structure.
The ordinance also stripped away both North Pole and Fairbanks’ ability to sponsor an ordinance.
“We’ve never abused that, and I can’t remember us [sponsoring] an ordinance in the past 20 years,” Cleworth said. “But it was a nice right to have.”
He noted that the city could simply submit a written report or provide an update.
Other council members reflected that the borough mayor’s office had been afforded some latitude when providing updates.
Councilmembmer June Rogers noted that Brittany Smart, an assistant and project manager for Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, provided regular updates she called educational.
“I agree with bringing … some well-informed speakers who are bringing some information to us,” Rogers said. “Brittany [Smart] is a good example of that.”
She added the city could benefit from the North Pole and school board reports.
Rogers noted over the years she’s received similar comments about providing her reports to the borough.
“I have received comments from various members in the room that I didn’t need to be there [for the entire meeting],” Rogers said. “I find that really puzzling. I would think that the persons who give in to give a report and leave should at least be receiving comments.”
Rogers added it creates a disconnect between the borough and cities.
“It’s a very disappointing situation overall,” Rogers said. “I don’t see a good direction at this point and not sure what we want to do.”
She added the topic will likely need lengthy discussion “on how to determine we work together with our cousins across the river.”
“We need to work together in a much better fashion,” Rogers said.
Councilmember John Ringstad had similar sentiments.
“I’m disappointed with some of the thought processes,” Ringstad said. “It sounds like a sad statement to say we don’t get along and talk. Whether or not that’s accurate, that’s the sense that’s coming out of it.”
Ringstad, like Rogers, said an ongoing conversation is necessary between the local governments.
“I think it’s not healthy to continue where we are to just go over and sit there,” Ringstad said. “It doesn’t accomplish much.”
Cleworth proposed asking that city of Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs speak with his borough counterpart about an arrangement.
“I would rather go over there and give a report under a certain time designated without a time constraint instead of sitting in a chair on the dais and being constrained about what you can do,” Cleworth. “We can adopt a formal resolution that we will no longer send a formal process and instead use that [report] process.”