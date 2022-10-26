Heartfelt goodbyes and best wishes filled the Fairbanks City Council chambers Monday night as three elected officials passed the baton in a changing of the guard.
Prior to entering, Matherly piped a Beatles song.
Departing Mayor Jim Matherly and Councilmembers Valerie Therrien and Aaron Gibson left office as David Pruhs was sworn in as mayor and Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell as councilmembers.
“Let’s get these folks sworn in,” Matherly said as the council ratified the city’s Oct. 4 election results.
Matherly is running for the Senate District P seat against incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasaki while Therrien had sought but lost the mayoral election. Gibson was narrowly defeated by Tidwell.
The departing council members and the mayor also received a gold pan — a traditional parting gift for elected officials — served up in a pizza box.
Matherly presided over a series of farewell speeches, including his own, reflecting on the connections and friendships he made with staff and council members. Matherly served as an elected official for 12 years, two terms as councilmember and then as mayor.
“I love this community very much, and it has been the absolute joy of my life to serve this community,” Matherly said. “I can’t believe it’s time to go because when you deal with public service, it’s the hardest job you’ll ever love.”
Matherly noted his tenure as mayor “was bookended by two tragic events.” The first, he said, happened, by speaking at the funeral for Fairbanks Police Sgt. Allen Brandt after being shot and killed Oct. 16, 2016, while on duty.
The other bookend event was the death of Chief of Staff Mike Meeks in January, “which shook me to the core.”
However, Matherly derived enjoyment from working with other staff members and the council.
Matherly described politics as a rubber band. “You’ve got a far left pull and a far right pull — the extremes — each pulling as hard they can, and the only way to release the pressure is come together and not get the rubber band as tight,” Matherly said. “Most good people in this world dwell toward the middle and fix problems.”
He added the middle reflects the Fairbanks City Council, compared to a legislative body like the Anchorage Assembly.
“This body works together; we don’t have fights, and we respect one another,” said Matherly. “We don’t stretch that rubber band.”
Gibson reflected on being sworn in three years ago with his family in attendance.
“I don’t know what it was, but there was a loaded agenda of old business before swearing in. My twins were 3 at the time and Frank Turney was here … and Frank was dropping his dentures out making my kids laugh,” Gibson said. “I was thinking ‘Oh my gosh, this is how it starts?’”
Gibson called his term “an interesting, fun experience and a good three years getting to know everybody.”
He said he appreciated the councilmembers and staff members for their patience when he had questions.
Therrien, who’s served three terms on the council, in addition to serving a previous term in the 1980s before joining the Borough Assembly, said the first time she was on, “I had no idea whether to vote yes or no, because it’s like ‘What if I make a mistake.’”
She thanked Fairbanks residents who supported her, city staff and fellow councilmembers.
“It was an honor to serve,” Therrien said. She added the council “might not have always agreed on everything, but we always resolved issues together for the best of the community.”
New officials sworn in
With oaths administered, Pruhs, Tidwell and Sprinkle were seated.
Sprinkle said she was excited to be sitting on the dais.
“I will learn my way, I promise,” Sprinkle said. “I’m standing on the shoulders of giants in this situation, and I will not take that lightly. I will work really hard for this city.”
Tidwell said she looks forward to diving in and getting to know city staff and councilmembers.
“I am just so thankful to be sitting here,” Tidwell said. “Back when I was working for public works, I had no idea that I would be sitting here one day making decisions for our community.”
Pruhs, who previously served two terms on city council, promised the council a budget would be forthcoming soon for 2023.
“I’ve gone through my budget and made my recommendations to the council,” Pruhs said.
His advice to the new councilmembers: The budget process sheds light on city governance.
“You learn the city so well through the budget, including the inner workings and mechanisms,” Pruhs said. “You go through it, ask questions while worrying about things you never know, ask questions, listen to the discussions and debate. And you’ll be surprised how often we’ll debate a $500 item for 30 minutes because every penny does matter.”
His philosophy, he added, was simple: “Even if I don’t agree with you today, I will agree with you tomorrow.”