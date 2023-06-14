The Fairbanks Police Department faces a crisis mode in staffing and retention, according to police department and city officials.
The department currently employs 29 sworn officers, with authorization to hire up to 43. That includes everything from a patrol officer to the police chief.
As a result, the Fairbanks Police Department will transition to a new patrol cycle in August, said Police Chief Ron Dupee and Capt. Nate Werner
From 8 a.m. to noon starting Aug. 1, the police department will be closed and will not answer calls or have officers on patrol.
“We are going to a schedule where officers are on the road 20 hours in the day,” Dupee said. “There will be a supervisor at the department to filter the calls but we will not patrol officers.”
Dupee added the police headquarters will also have detectives and a front desk officer as well.
Dupee clarified that while a four-hour window will lack a patrol, officers will respond to major emergencies, but the current staffing makes it unsustainable to respond call-to-call. The schedule will continue in that direction if staffing doesn’t increase.
“Unless things change, [we need to] talk about having other agencies covering our calls or not having a police department at all if it continues for the next 10 years,” Werner told the city council.
Since 2009, FPD has lost an officer a year on average. In the past three years, that rate jumped to three officers a year. Seven officers are eligible for retirement by 2025, while another 11 are fully vested under the state’s current defined contribution system.
“As we continue to decline, officers get more desperate and you do less things you want to do,” Werner said. “Your work situation and environment declines.”
In 2009, a typical 12-hour shift included two sergeants and six officers. As of May this year, it’s declined to two sergeants and a police officer.
“It is not sustainable for your family, for your health or for the services we owe the city,” Werner said. He noted as staffing decreases, more officers are ready to leave.
Werner said the department can currently only put through six officers per year for the requisite field training, which requires an average of four months. A new recruit must go through basic police academy training in Sitka before then.
However, Werner said 10 years of data show the department loses 50% of new hires in the training process.
Werner noted money alone isn’t why people become police officers. They look for quality of life and special assignments, whether as a school or community resource officer, traffic enforcement, domestic violence, recruiting or drug enforcement and SWAT.
Because of FPD’s low numbers, special assignments do not exist.
“All these things on the list are what motivate an officer but you can’t do that if you don’t have the staffing,” Werner said. “If you can’t do that, then people get burned out, tired and it perpetuates.”
Werner said a national competition for police officers compounds hiring challenges.
“There is a small pool,” Werner said. “We’re all fighting for the same people coming out of Texas, Colorado, California and Florida … you have to offer the best package for a sustained amount of time.”
Solutions in a ‘crisis mode’
Mayor David Pruhs is seeking to address the issue with a series of financial incentives, including a serious boost in pay, a life insurance policy and a $60,000 lateral officer hiring bonus in return for a commitment of several years.
“There comes a time as you saw today where you have to make a distinct decision,” Pruhs said. “We must be aggressive.”
All of the issues will be part of a request for proposal that will examine the department’s needs, the relationship with the Public Safety Employees Association and how the city will budget for increased costs.
The entire recruitment and retention package would be paid for through salary savings and a reduction of seven officer positions.
“I was asked if I wanted 43 officers or 37 rockstars,” Pruhs said. “I want the rockstars.”
Pruhs said he and the police department leadership have spoken about the issue since October “when we still had 32 officers.”
“It’s only been over the past two months that the critical situation has arisen,” Pruhs said.
Pruhs noted the $60,000 lateral hire bonus places Fairbanks at the top of the list in Alaska.
Pruhs pulled one of the ordinances — providing an $8/hour raise for police officers — from the agenda noting it requires additional work in executive session.
The council approved the $60,000 bonus unanimously Monday night and pushed the $10,000 life insurance policy forward to a future public hearing.
The $8/hour increase would push base pay for an FPD officer to $44/hour. In comparison, Werner noted that Alaska State Troopers will be paid $46 an hour within three years.
“We have to purchase enough time to be at the top of the pool so that people don’t want to go somewhere else where they can special assignments and get paid better,” Werner said.
The base pay increase, he said, would buy six years in which FPD could be fully staffed at 37 officers. He added the police department would see a turnaround in years three through six.
The $10,000 per officer amount, he said, in effect becomes a retainer that could be leveraged as a bonus, insurance policy or something similar. After an officer is vested at a minimum of 11 years and decides to leave, they can take the amount as they wish.
‘Golden handcuff’
Werner called the new policies a “golden handcuff” that would keep officers invested in Fairbanks and incentivize new hires.
“If someone is going to put in an entire career somewhere and not go to another place, what is keeping someone here versus North Pole or Juneau?” Werner said. “If you just throw a bunch of money at it, great, but there has to be some sort of longevity or reason to say.”
Werner noted it was easier to keep officers when the state of Alaska maintained a defined benefits retirement system that had strong medical benefits and a pension. However, that changed after Alaska moved to a defined contribution system in 2006.
Werner said the $10,000 retainer could be provided as a straight bonus for those under the old defined benefits program and vested into an account for new officers.
Chief Ron Dupee said the entire package — a pay increase, the $10,000 retainer and a $60,000 hiring bonus — needs “to happen as soon as possible.”
“We’ve been talking about this since October and the sooner the better,” Dupee said.
Werner added all three elements “will have a very important impact.”
Councilmembers agreed with the elements and the needs, with Councilmember John Ringstad calling officer shortage “a critical issue.”
“This is a serious commitment that we want to make our police force happy and have a job they want as opposed to leaving,” Ringstad said. “We will make the commitment started and hopefully get the other parts going soon.”
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell said she was shocked by both the numbers and the August patrol schedule, especially during events such as the false report of a school shooting at Monroe Catholic School,
“I live downtown and if something happened during that time and no one was coming to help me, that is not where I want to be,” Tidwell said. “I hope everyone in our community hears that because it is our job to fix that. We have to fix this.”
Councilmember June Rogers said she understands and supports the necessity of the increased money. However, investments also need to be made in the workplace environment.