Chants of “Keep Fairbanks Cold,” “Say no to a gas pipeline” and “No Ambler Road” emerged from a group of 40 people as they marched from Golden Heart Plaza to Veteran Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

The Fairbanks rally was one of hundreds across the nation over the weekend calling for a fossil fuel free future, with the largest set in New York City on Sunday against the backdrop of a national climate summit.

