Chants of “Keep Fairbanks Cold,” “Say no to a gas pipeline” and “No Ambler Road” emerged from a group of 40 people as they marched from Golden Heart Plaza to Veteran Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.
The Fairbanks rally was one of hundreds across the nation over the weekend calling for a fossil fuel free future, with the largest set in New York City on Sunday against the backdrop of a national climate summit.
The Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition coordinated the local event and included remarks and calls to action from federal, state and local leaders to make an expedient transition to fossil fuel.
Event organizers and participants stated several projects being proposed, including the proposed $40 billion natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to Nikiski or ConocoPhillips’ $8 billion Willow oil development on the North Slope, will do more harm than good and would only have temporary economic benefits.
Arleigh Hitchcock, the event organizer, told the large group that action calls are aimed at Alaska legislators to change the state’s oil and gas tax structure and “stop giving away millions upon millions of dollars to these fossil fuels companies that are lining their pockets” while “legislators are cutting things like education.”
“We need to start using that money to start the transition to renewable energy and for our labor force,” Hitchcock said. ““It is a false idea that we’re going to leave people behind. We’re not going to leave people behind. We need to make sure our community and our labor force are taken care of first and foremost.”
Hitchcock called the proposed and planned projects irresponsible and threatens to impact an already changing climate in Alaska.
“We know our permafrost is melting, when we know caribou herds are being impacted by climate change and that fisheries are being massively impacted and people aren’t able to get the fish they need to support their families through the winter,” Hitchcock said.
Several attempts have been made over several years to adjust Alaska’s gas and oil tax system, including a few introduced in the 2023 legislative session that would have required Hilcorp Alaska to pay an income tax. The legislation, designed to bolster Alaska’s budget, stalled in committee.
Speakers also called on the Biden administration to reverse its decision on the billion Willow oil project on the North Slope being developed by ConocoPhillips. The project is estimated to produce 600 million barrels of crude oil over 30 years once it goes online.
Environmental advocacy groups call it a “carbon bomb,” with oil burned from it releasing an estimated 260 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola — supports the Willow project in their own way.
Murkowski and Sullivan have noted the Willow project represents a critical element in ensuring America’s future as an energy independent nation and reduced reliance on foreign supplies. Peltola has noted that it largely reflects a necessary tool in order to transition from fossil fuels and natural gas to renewable energy projects in both Alaska and the rest of the U.S.
Biden’s approval of the Willow project came on the heels of decisions to either prohibit or severely limit future oil production in both the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska and the Arctic National Wilderness Refuge.
Another project, the natural gas pipeline, has been heavily promoted and funding sources and investments sought after by the Alaska Gasline Corporation, remains only a project on paper.
Dunleavy, a strong advocate for development of Alaska’s resources, has in the past stated that Alaska has potential to develop both conventional and renewable energy projects ranging from wind and solar to geothermal and hydroelectric sources.
Kenzley Defler, the FCAC’s energy justice organizer, called on Golden Valley Electric Association to do more investment in renewable energy projects. She credited the member-owned utility for taking steps to eventually wind down its Healy Unit No. 2 coal-fired plant by the end of 2024, and for the decision to invest in a large-scale wind energy project.
GVEA’s decision comes as part of its updated strategic generation plan, which includes a 2012 settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce its carbon footprint. The utility’s board adopted the plan in June 2022, with the added goals of investing in a large-scale wind farm, replacing its 20-year-old battery energy storage system and purchasing more power from other Railbelt utilities.
“The reality of the situation is that it’s not enough and we need Golden Valley to develop more renewables and commit to closing down the remaining coal and fossil fuel plants,” Defler said. “This is possible … if we transition to 80% renewables by 2040, it will be the most economical option.”
Eddie Dellamary, a chemist and Tanana Chiefs Conference’s rural energy specialist, noted many of TCC’s 44 villages rely on diesel-powered energy sources to power its critical facilities such as clinics and buildings.
“I don’t see that transition [to renewables] an easy one,” Dellamary said. “I have hope … that it will happen, it’s just going to take a lot of hard work.”