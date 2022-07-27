Golden Heart Plaza

An ordinance before the Fairbanks City Council to revamp the city’s bed tax originated from safety concerns in Golden Heart Plaza.

After months of conversation and a lengthy public hearing Monday night, the Fairbanks City Council unanimously agreed to kill a proposed hotel bed tax increase that would have helped pay for additional public safety at Golden Heart Plaza.

Local industry leaders, including hotel managers and tourism officials, spoke out against the proposed hike, which would have boosted the bed tax by 1% — to 9% — starting in 2023.

