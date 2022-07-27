After months of conversation and a lengthy public hearing Monday night, the Fairbanks City Council unanimously agreed to kill a proposed hotel bed tax increase that would have helped pay for additional public safety at Golden Heart Plaza.
Local industry leaders, including hotel managers and tourism officials, spoke out against the proposed hike, which would have boosted the bed tax by 1% — to 9% — starting in 2023.
The original version, introduced by Councilmember Jim Clark, would have changed how the city distributes the bed tax.
The city currently keeps 22.5% of the revenue. Clark’s version would have boosted that to 33.5%. Another $400,000 is split three ways, with $100,000 to Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, $30,000 to Festival Fairbanks for maintenance of Golden Heart Plaza and $270,000 earmarked for discretionary grants.
Explore Fairbanks receives the remainder, or the lion’s share, calculated on annual revenue generation.
Councilmembers agreed a hotel tax increase either needs more discussion or should be tabled until after voters decide on a possible set of local ballot measures affecting the city’s tax cap.
Ralph Samuels, vice president of Community and Government Relations Alaska at Holland America Group, said if the city increases its bed tax to 9%, it would adversely affect hotels operating inside city limits. Holland America operates the Westmark Hotel and a few other properties in Fairbanks.
“One thing that comes up with bed taxes is that if ‘X’ community raises theirs, then we can raise ours,” Samuels said. “To us, it’s a cumulative amount of money that costs go up.”
He said hotels aren’t marketing against each other, but rather Alaska as the overall itinerary through the cruise and land tour industries, from Juneau and Anchorage to Denali and Fairbanks.
“As costs go up in any of those communities, it starts to impact the entire cost of the itinerary,” Samuels said. “At some point, there is a tipping point where your costs are going to affect your traffic.”
He said municipalities should develop policies to “grow the pie” and generate more revenue, rather than just taking more from an already existing source. He added the pandemic effectively hammered revenue for two years, including canceled cruise ships and reduced capacity.
Kory Eberhardt, chair of Explore Fairbanks board and owner of A Taste of Alaska Lodge said a 1% government-led increase sends the wrong message, compared to one led by the industry.
“It’s a slippery slope to start increasing those things,” Eberhardt said.
Eberhardt added that public safety was a community-wide problem, not one that should be borne by the tourism industry by way of a tax rate increase.
“[This discussion] started all because there were inebriates downtown affecting our visitors,” Eberhardt said. “This has been a problem going on for years. Us as locals need to start taking care of it.”
The Fairbanks Police Department and other city staff have made efforts to maintain some presence in the area, including at least one patrol per shift.
Eberhardt added the bed tax provides a vital tool to marketing tourism. He estimated it provided Explore Fairbanks with about 66% of its 2019 operating budget.
Scott McCrea, president/CEO of Explore Fairbanks, said tourism wants to help with a concern “that goes far beyond the tourism industry” that shouldn’t include a targeted tax.
Jomo Stewart, executive director of FEDC, said if the city eventually pursues an increase in bed tax, the city can broaden its approach to look at all of its options with the excise taxes it levies.
“Look at areas to broaden the burden, instead of laying the burden on an already established burden carrier such as a property owner or the visitor industry,” Stewart said.
‘Back to the drawing board’
During council discussion, Councilmember Aaron Gibson said there’s only so many areas the city can explore to generate more revenue. Most taxes fall under the city’s tax cap, and the cannabis excise tax can only be raised to match the Borough’s rates.
The council could ask voters to approve a sales tax, but such efforts have failed, Gibson added.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien, who in the past suggested allocating $35,000 to hire a security guard for the plaza, said rejecting the ordinance provides an opportunity.
“We need to go back to the drawing board and decide what we are going to do about the homeless population,” Therrien said. “I think it’s a great idea that we form a task force.”
She added a bed tax increase isn’t off the table in the future.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said the police department already has a solution, as it seeks to hire two part-time police service aides to help patrol downtown.
Cleworth said he anticipates any future discussion to be a contentious one, albeit one taken on by a future council.
“I think we let sleeping dogs lay because the current formula works,” Cleworth said.
Mayor Jim Matherly said the public hearing provides a framework for overall discussion.
“If you look at our budget, we’re always a little bit tight, but I’d rather be tight than have millions of dollars overflowing in the bank,” Matherly said. “Sometimes we have to make cuts … but the city has put together a good [financial] foundation.