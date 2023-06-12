Fairbanks Police Department

The Fairbanks city council will hold public hearings on three ordinances tonight at its regular meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

The ordinances include a second adjustment to the city’s budget, changing the quorum requirements for the city’s diversity council and increasing the police department’s lateral officer hiring incentive bonus.

