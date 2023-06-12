The Fairbanks city council will hold public hearings on three ordinances tonight at its regular meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
The ordinances include a second adjustment to the city’s budget, changing the quorum requirements for the city’s diversity council and increasing the police department’s lateral officer hiring incentive bonus.
Ordinance 6248 proposes increasing the city’s lateral officer hiring bonus from $20,000 to $60,000 in exchange for a five year commitment. The ordinance, sponsored by Mayor David Pruhs, intends to incentivize experienced officers from other police departments to join the Fairbanks Police Department.
The ordinance explains that a new recruit must attend a police academy for several weeks, which costs the city about $45,000, on top of mandatory FPD field training.
As part of the hiring bonus terms, lateral officers must meet Alaska Police Standards Council certification without a basic academy and complete the requisite field training. Another condition is that officers must stay with the department for five years, or pay back a prorated amount.
The $60,000 would be split in two payments: 50% in the first paycheck after completing field training and the other half after three years of service.
Fairbanks would be near the top in Alaska law enforcement offering bonuses. The City and Borough of Juneau launched a hiring bonus in March in order to fill 11 vacancies, offering $25,000 for entry-level officer candidates and $30,000 for lateral officers.
The Alaska State Troopers offer a $20,000 hiring bonus and a moving reimbursement up to $10,000.
The city will adjust its budget for a second time this year due to changes in revenue and costs.
The city expects to see a $1.2 million increase in revenue, including $350,000 in ambulance services or Medicare-related reimbursements, $750,000 from interest on deposits and $100,000 from business license revenue. The $615,900 in increased costs are due to additional mayor’s office training, a city attorney’s office intern, $50,000 increase in special event barricade costs, $57,000 for the Emergency Service Patrol, $76,500 for fire department salaries and operating supplies and $295,000 for public works operations, including $250,000 increase in fuel and oil.
The council will also be asked to adopt several resolutions under the consent agenda. The resolutions include setting the city’s property tax mill rate, awarding a construction contract for the grant-funded Fairbanks Senior Center dining room expansion and amending the city’s special event permit application deadline.
A resolution sponsored by Councilmember Sue Sprinkle would request the state to create a tax payment hub for marijuana cultivators in Interior Alaska. As of February, there were 43 marijuana cultivation licenses in the Fairbanks-North Pole area.
The Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division only accepts cash payments for marijuana taxes and the only office is located in Anchorage. The creation of a marijuana tax hub in Fairbanks would cut down on risks associated with traveling with large sums of money.
Police department work session
Prior to the regular meeting, the council will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. focused on Fairbanks Police Department officer retention and hiring concerns.
The police department remains understaffed, with several officer positions vacant. Pruhs, the mayor, introduced two ordinances that would boost police officer pay and create a permanent life insurance plan for sworn officers. Both require city council and the Public Safety Employees Association to ratify letters of agreement.
The ordinance would give police officers $8 an hour increase, from a base pay of $34/hour to $42/hour, according to a fiscal note. Pay for lieutenants, sergeants and detectives would also be adjusted.
The life insurance plan would contribute $10,000 a year on behalf of officers during their time with the city. However, the plan would only be vested after 13 years of employment with the city.
According to the fiscal note, the total cost would be $677,820 in 2023 and $1.48 million in 2024, but will be offset by savings the department has accrued from a reduction in seven officer positions. The life insurance plan would cost the city $370,000 annually based on 37 officers.
According to the draft ordinance “continued trends in recruitment and retention challenges, coupled with recent labor market shifts, have created a crisis affecting the Fairbanks Police Department’s ability to continue to support the public safety needs of our community.”
Boosting police officers’ base pay would allow the Fairbanks Police Department to become more competitive.
The City of North Pole Police Department, facing similar recruiting and retention challenges, recently boosted its hourly pay for sworn officers by $4 across the board.
Both work session ordinances will be advanced at tonight’s regular meeting to a public hearing, if the council approves.
Both the work session and regular meeting will be at City Hall, 800 Cushman Street. Both meetings will also be streamed virtually on Zoom. The city’s regular meeting will also be broadcast on KFBX 970 AM.