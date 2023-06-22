The Fairbanks City Council will tackle one last piece in overhauling its hotel room rental tax distribution formula at it Monday council meeting.
An ordinance sponsored by Councilmembers Lonny Marney and John Ringstad will boost the annual contribution to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) from $100,000 to $150,000, falling in line with other adjustments the council made with a previous ordinance.
“This was the last piece of the puzzle,” Marney said at a Tuesday work session.
The city council in May overhauled a 20-year-old bed tax formula, changing the amount distributed to Explore Fairbanks, Festival Fairbanks and the city’s discretionary grant fund.
The city’s cut of the bed tax distribution increased from 22.5% to 30%, with 7% set aside specifically for activities and services related to special events such as public safety and security. Festival Fairbanks, which manages Golden Heart Plaza, received a boost to $50,000, while the discretionary grant fund will be allocated $400,000.
Explore Fairbanks saw its amount changed from receiving the lion’s share of the remaining revenue to a set amount of up to $2.2 million, depending on how much the bed tax generates. The city and Explore Fairbanks will split any amount above what is expected to generate.
The city council had debated reforms to the bed tax for the past year. Marney began planning to reform the bed tax in early 2022, citing concerns that inflation had long outstripped the amounts programmed in the 20-year-formula.
Mayor David Pruhs commended Marney and Ringstad on their perseverance “step by step.”
“It’s been a long, arduous project,” Pruhs said. “I hope that this is passed and that it will work in the long-term.”
All changes to the bed tax formula take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
The boost to FEDC’s funding was separated to allow Councilmember Sue Sprinkle to participate in the overall discussion. Sprinkle had been ruled in conflicted due to a minor financial involvement connected to FEDC.
Sprinkle voiced frustration at Tuesday’s work session over not being able to participate in previous discussions.
“I appreciate that the council worked around my conflict,” Sprinkle said. “In the end I was held out from discussion for something that was less than $1,000.”
Sprinkle added she may plan to introduce something to refine the council’s financial conflict of interest limits “or what could be considered a conflict.”
“It seems ridiculous in the big picture,” Sprinkle said. “I felt bad not being able to bring good ideas to the table.”
Councilmember June Rogers agreed with a revision, noting that in the past she had been conflicted out of voting on a topic over a $50 conflict of interest.
“I felt the information I had would have really helped in the discussion, but I couldn’t speak,” Rogers said. “It’s absurd … so it’s a good recommendation to look at that policy because it doesn’t work.”
Pruhs noted he would be reviewing such declared conflicts more closely in the future.
