Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks City Council will tackle one last piece in overhauling its hotel room rental tax distribution formula at it Monday council meeting.

An ordinance sponsored by Councilmembers Lonny Marney and John Ringstad will boost the annual contribution to the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) from $100,000 to $150,000, falling in line with other adjustments the council made with a previous ordinance.

