Another ordinance adjusting the city of Fairbanks bed tax allocation comes up for discussion next Monday.
The ordinance was originally introduced in November by Councilmember Lonny Marney, but postponed until May 8.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Another ordinance adjusting the city of Fairbanks bed tax allocation comes up for discussion next Monday.
The ordinance was originally introduced in November by Councilmember Lonny Marney, but postponed until May 8.
Currently, the city allocates its bed tax revenue based on a formula. The city keeps 22.5% of the revenue and splits $400,000 among Golden Heart Plaza’s maintenance, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and the city’s discretionary grant program. The remaining amount goes to Explore Fairbanks for tourism marketing efforts.
The allocation is based on a formula established in 2003 following discussions among stakeholders.
Marney originally introduced the ordinance in order to provide city’s discretionary grant fund program with additional funding to serve nonprofit applicants.
At a Tuesday work session, Marney said he and Councilmember Crystal Tidwell sponsored a substitute ordinance that refines the distribution formula.
“It doesn’t drastically change the numbers,” Marney said.
Marney said the substitute was modeled after one sponsored by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth to update the formula.
Cleworth had proposed his ordinance as a substitute to one co-sponsored by Marney, Councilmember John Ringstad and Mayor David Pruhs with the intent to abolish the current formula and fold the entire bed tax revenue into the city budgeting process.
The upcoming ordinance would propose the city keeping 30% of all bed tax revenue, allocating $150,000 to FEDC, $50,000 for Golden Heart Plaza maintenance and $400,000 for the discretionary grant funds.
Up to $2.2 million would be remitted to Explore Fairbanks.
“Our expenses have gone up, especially for needing to provide an officer to walk around downtown, a third ambulance, and barricade packages for events,” Marney said. “I thought the city should get a cut of this money.”
Marney said he and Tidwell met with the Explore Fairbanks board of directors last week to discuss the proposed ordinance.
“We had a very frank conversation ... I don’t know if this acceptable to them,” Marney said.
Supporters of Explore Fairbanks have vocally opposed any change to the current formula. When Pruhs’ proposed ordinance came up for public hearing on April 10, several tourism and hotel operators supported Explore Fairbanks and its need for consistent funding, noting the organization was responsible for turning the region into a year-round tourism destination.
Rogers voiced concerns about Marney’s proposed ordinance, noting the city has a long-standing agreement with Explore Fairbanks.
“I can’t go forward with a new direction unless we have that same kind of agreement with each other,” Rogers said. “They have earned those dollars by tremendous organization, hard work and relationships they have built that the city would have not done on its own.”
Ringstad noted Explore Fairbanks on average received around $2.2 million each year from the bed tax for the past seven years. Some years were outliers, including 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic effectively closed down tourism.
The city collected $1.47 million in bed tax, remitting only $750,000 to Explore Fairbanks under the current formula. Last year, the city allocated about $2.8 million to Explore Fairbanks after bed tax revenue exceeded projections, coming in at $4.2 million.
“I think this [ordinance] gives Explore Fairbanks most of the money they typically had,” Ringstad said. “There is no reason they can’t come and ask for more money.”
Cleworth noted his own past substitute had carved out a specific amount for public safety and event support.
“When we looked at that, we did not want [the extra revenue] to simply go into the general fund, we wanted it to be accounted for separately to see what the draw down would be from the departments that tapped into that account,” Cleworth said.
He added under Marney’s current proposal, any additional revenue would get swept up into the general fund expenditures and negate any resources for downtown events and public safety.
Pruhs noted the city council can always adjust funding for a particular group or expense throughout the year “depending on their need.”
Marney’s proposed substitute comes up for introduction next Monday and will require a second meeting to be adopted at the council’s May 22 meeting.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.