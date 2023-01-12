The Fairbanks City Council took an official position Monday night via a resolution on the upcoming Kinross Alaska five-year plan to haul gold ore 240 miles from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox.

The adopted resolution was a substitute sponsored by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, replacing the original version introduced by former Councilmember Valerie Therrien, which largely took aim at the ore haul plan’s perceived safety concerns and impact on local infrastructure.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.