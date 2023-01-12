The Fairbanks City Council took an official position Monday night via a resolution on the upcoming Kinross Alaska five-year plan to haul gold ore 240 miles from Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox.
The adopted resolution was a substitute sponsored by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, replacing the original version introduced by former Councilmember Valerie Therrien, which largely took aim at the ore haul plan’s perceived safety concerns and impact on local infrastructure.
“Everyone who has spoken on this supports the [Manh Choh] project, but many don’t support the methodology,” Cleworth said. “If we come out with a concern for the trucking project, we need to at the same time provide support for the general project.”
Cleworth said the topic generated controversy in the community, plenty of research on all sides of the debate, and raised concerns about safety.
Kinross Alaska plans to begin hauling ore from the Manh Choh mine near the village of Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox in the middle of 2024. The mining project, a joint venture with Contango Ore, will last four to five years, with trucks running 24/7 in both directions.
According to an updated Kinross operations projection, trucks would make an average 60 trips per day, or 2.5 trips per hour. Kinross plans to use purpose-built tractor-trailers totaling 95 feet in length, pulling 50-ton loads, with a total gross vehicle weight of 82.5 tons per vehicle.
Kinross selected Black Gold Express to serve as its trucking contractor. Kinross plans to haul the loads on 90% of public roadways including the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways and passes through Tok Delta Junction and Salcha on the way to Fox.
The route goes through parts of Fairbanks by using Peger Road and the Mitchell and Johansen expressways, something the Alaska Department of Transportation states is part of the designated truck route through the city.
The adopted resolution points out the Manh Choh mine will continue to support Interior Alaska’s mining efforts, which already contribute significantly to the local economy. The resolution also recognizes that while the city only has an advisory say in the process, it hopes Kinross can pursue alternative solutions, such as revisiting building an onsite mill near the Manh Choh site or limiting hauling to nighttime hours.
Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and June Rogers voted against the resolution, wanting a more assertive stance against the trucking industry.
Councilmember John Ringstad called Cleworth’s version a 180 degree turn.
“The original resolution sends absolutely the wrong message for anyone that wants to invest the better part of a billion dollars in our vicinity,” Ringstad said.
Most residents spoke against the trucking plan during citizens comments.
Gary Wilken with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways called the trucking plan audacious.
“It’s unsafe to convert our public highways into haul roads for a private company,” Wilken said.
He disputed Kinross claims that the company considers the plan safe.
“Passing this resolution makes a strong and responsible statement,” Wilken said. “This plan is anything but safe. … Until the developers show the case it is, the city should continue to keep this resolution.”
Patrice Lee, speaking for Citizens for Clean Air, noted the emission standards that Kinross Alaska have referred to for the custom are outdated and will only make the Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area’s air quality worse with the additional vehicles on the road.
Resident Mary Farrell said the plan pits “those who stand to benefit financially against those who will be most impacted.”
“Kinross is getting a black eye over this right now, but imagine what happens after the first big accident happens,” Farrell said. “It may be legal, but there is no proof it is safe, and we don’t need to be a guinea pig.”
Brenna Schaake, Kinross Fort Knox’s community relations specialist, voiced Kinross opposition to the resolution. Schaake noted emissions standards for the trucks will contribute to less than 0.25% in the Fairbanks nonattainment area.
Schaake added that the Alaska Department of Transportation commissioned an independent corridor analysis from Tok to Fox, overseen by an independent advisory committee made up of local, state, federal and private stakeholders. The project also has the support of Alaska Native Corporation Doyon, Limited and the Native Village of Tetlin.
“While the project benefits to the immediate project area and region are quite clear and robust, it will also greatly benefit the Fairbanks region,” Schaake said. She added it will add up to 500 new jobs on top of the 700 jobs Kinross Fort Knox already sustains.
Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, cautioned the council about the resolution. While Stewart said he and his board are concerned about the safety, the Mahn Choh project can attract new workers in a time when the state is seeing an out-migration of residents in their prime working years.
“I’m intrigued by a strategic paradigm where Fairbanks could become the center for mining in Alaska’s northern tier,” Stewart said. “We wish this community would look at ways to capitalize on this opportunity, rather than foreclose on it. We hope that the community and Kinross would both step back from their absolute dispositions and find a way to make this safe.”
Cheyenna Kuplack, Doyon’s communications manager, said the Manh Choh mine benefits Tetlin’s community and economy. Since Tetlin’s tribe maintains direct control over its land, tribal members cannot be Doyon shareholders or receive Doyon scholarships or dividends.
“Tetlin Tribe will receive royalties and the most direct benefits of any development on their land, including training and infrastructure improvements,” Kuplack said. “After asking the Tetlin Council what type of legacy project might be of the highest need in the region, Kinross has also committed to building a fully functional elder’s home on tribal land to support much-needed local infrastructure.”