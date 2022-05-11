The Fairbanks City Council voted in support of a resolution Monday night for current local election dates in response to a proposed borough ordinance that changes its election cycle to November.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Frank Tomaszewski is sponsoring the borough ordinance to consolidate election dates with state and federal elections starting in November 2023. The borough ordinance was introduced April 14 and goes to a public hearing May 26. November elections are held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of the month. Tomaszewski told council members the goal is to bolster efficiency and voter turnout.
The city resolution, sponsored by Council members Valerie Therrien and Lonny Marney, argues that shifting elections would be a huge burden for the city and would require a charter change, among other things. The resolution passed 4-2.
All borough-level elections would be affected, including the assembly, borough mayor, service area boards, and the school district board of education and the Interior Gas Utility board.
North Pole and Fairbanks elections wouldn’t be affected.
Council member Jerry Cleworth said while he appreciates Tomaszewski’s efforts, “It doesn’t work for the city.”
Cleworth said the resolution’s reference to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough shifting its elections to November in 2018 and seeing lower overall voter turnout in 2019 and 2020 was a prime example.
Another concern the city resolution addressed was mail-in ballot confusion because voters might put both federal, state and local ballots in the same envelope at the risk of not being counted.
“It would be pretty horrible if someone lost their vote or ballot,” Cleworth said.
City Clerk Dani Snyder said while the envelopes might look slightly different from one another, it is possible confusion will occur.
Mayor Jim Matherly said he wasn’t opposed to change, but the city should have been consulted more on the proposed ordinance.
“This is affecting a whole other governmental body, and it’s a huge undertaking for the city to make changes,” Matherly said.
Gibson: Offer incentive for change
Council members Aaron Gibson and Jim Clark opposed the resolution, with Gibson advising the council reject it until the Borough Assembly considered the ordinance.
“This is change, this is different … but I think the idea of changing the date to encourage more voter turnout is a good idea,” Gibson said. “It deserves some more thought than just this one resolution.”
Election calendar changes are no different, he said.
Gibson added the date change could provide the motivation needed to realign the city’s budget cycle from a calendar year to match the state’s and better anticipate available funding.
Council member Jim Clark agreed, adding it’s worth the effort to increase voter participation.
Fiscal impacts
Snyder said if municipal elections are split, the city’s election costs would increase significantly. Because both city and borough voting precincts are the same, they share equipment.
“They supply the equipment and own the assets,” Snyder said. “We benefit from using that.”
According to a memo from Snyder, the city budgeted $22,000 for elections costs; the borough has budgeted $250,000 for equipment and costs. Snyder estimated the city’s costs would increase to $125,000 for equipment if borough and city election dates split.
Charter changes
Snyder said holding elections in November and swearing in new elected officials would clash with the city’s budget cycle.
“It is probably the biggest issue and would bring into discussion moving our budget cycle around,” Snyder said. “Those are discussions the council should have because they could warrant charter amendments.”
Newly elected officers are sworn in near the end of October. The mayor’s office is responsible for submitting a budget to the council by Nov. 1. The council must adopt either an original or amended budget by Dec. 15; failure to pass a final budget means the original or most recently amended budget will automatically apply to the next year.
The city’s budget cycle is enshrined in its charter; any charter change requires voter approval.
Cleworth noted if the city changed its election dates without adjusting its fiscal year, a new mayor would be sworn into office in November and potentially be stuck with a previous mayor’s budget.
Therrien said the council should approve it, noting that if the borough ordinance passes, the city still has time to make charter changes to adjust its budget cycle.
“I think it behooves us to tell the borough we want to keep things the way they are right now,” Therrien said.
Borough mayor weighs in
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said at a news conference Tuesday that he has not formed a position yet on Tomaszewski’s measure.
As the former mayor of a city on a calendar year budget cycle, he has concerns, the former North Pole mayor said.
“A shift in a timeline like that could be challenging,” Ward said.
He said a November election date leaves little time for a new mayor to have meaningful input on the city budget during his or her first year in office. He is also concerned about cities absorbing the full cost of local elections.
“If the cities were to bear all of that cost, it would be much more expensive for them to do their own elections at a separate time,” Ward said.