Several derelict properties in the city of Fairbanks will see some kind of abatement this year, according to Fairbanks Building Official Clem Clooten.
Clooten provided an update to the Fairbanks City Council Monday night under the mayor’s reports period.
Clooten said that two buildings on in the 600 block of 11th Avenue have changed owners. One building will be remodeled and turned into a habitable residence.
“It’s a win-win as far as an abatement goes because the city doesn’t have to spend any resources on the property,” Clooten said.
A second fire-damaged property, located at 649 11th Ave., will likely be demolished later this summer. Clooten called it another win for the city, adding the property has been a nuisance attractor for several years.
However, Clooten noted that while the current owner does the best to secure the building, locks are constantly cut off and transients break into the home.
“Once we get these properties cleaned up or demolished, it should alleviate the complaints the city has received,” Clooten said.
A fire-damaged house in the 2600 block of Mercier Street will be demolished later this summer, once the city awards a contract bid to knock it down. According to Clooten, the house’s owners never appealed an abatement notice.
A fire-damaged home in the 700 block of 7th Avenue may come down later this year once the owners finish dealing with the insurance company. Clooten said he inspected the home following the fire last year and offered the conditions to either repair the damage or demolish it. He added when the owners contacted the insurance company about the decision and that the insurance company challenged that the city does not inspect single-family residences. He said that misconception has since been remedied.
A home located at 311 Bonnifield Street that was damaged by fire this spring, which resulted in the death of its owner, plans to be demolished later this year. However, Clooten noted that the city is still trying to locate the next of kin to send an abatement notice.
Another long-standing nuisance building on Gaffney Road, the old Coin King laundromat, will be acquired by the state of Alaska when it prepares for its Cushman Street/Airport Way intersection reconstruction. The project is expected to go to construction in 2024, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation timeline.
“My feeling is that so long as that building is secure, we will let it sit there until the state takes it over and knocks it down at the state’s expense,” Clooten said.
Clooten said his department is waiting on the Fairbanks North Star Borough to foreclose on a home in the 700 block of Front Street. The city intends to acquire the property and abate it.
A home in the 300 block of Kellum Street may also come down this year, but Clooten noted the owner has asked the borough to waive tipping fees for the landfill.
“Those tipping fees can be very expensive … it is not an easy process,” Clooten said.
Other buildings, such as ones on Second Avenue and Fifth Avenue, have no changes in their status.
The old creamery building on Second Avenue is nothing more than a set of concrete walls that have been there for nearly 30 years.
Clooten said the owner had complied with a city’s request to supply engineering documents to keep the walls in place. While the city could push to have the remaining structures removed and cleared, Clooten said the city could find itself facing a legal challenge.
Council member Sue Sprinkle, who has been spearheading a call to abate several properties she considers nuisance attractants, said it was probably time to clean up the property.
“It’s a constant magnet for nonsense,” Sprinkle said. “There are cars going in there again.”
Clooten noted the city cleaned up the property five years ago, but could have become a nuisance attractant in the time since.
“We have not received complaints as far as I am aware of from the fire department about people living there,” Clooten said.
An expanding list
Mayor David Pruhs, like Sprinkle, has taken the charge to identify and abate nuisance buildings. He said a list that started at 45 properties will likely expand to 70 or more.
“So far I’ve gone to the borough and gotten the information for 35 of the properties’ owners so we can get in contact with them,” Pruhs said. A next step involves contacting Golden Heart Utilities to see which properties have sewer service and which do not.
“If there is no sewer hooked up then it is condemnation time,” Pruhs said.
Pruhs said he has taken it upon himself to start looking at the status of properties himself.
“I’m trying to save Clem’s precious time for revenue generation from the building department,” Pruhs said.
He added he has spoken with the planning department and will be looking at the Municipality of Anchorage’s codes on what that city allows in terms of abatement and code enforcement.
“It’s going to be a long-term process but it’s the direction we are going in,” Pruhs said.
Sprinkle, however, stated the need for a more aggressive approach for reducing blight from the city.
“We’ve seen buildings that have sat for a few years,” Sprinkle said, using a Front Street property as an example.
Clooten stressed the need for patience.
“You need to give the owner some time to breathe,” Clooten said.
He added his department has become more responsive to complaints and reports from the fire department following a structure fire.
“If it’s completely bad then we get on it rather shortly,” Clooten said.
Clooten added his department can only counter people breaking into secured or locked up buildings at night would involve the Fairbanks Police Department.
“It’s not easy to abate a property, and in my opinion, you’ve got to have all your ducks in a row so there’s no way an owner can come back and sue the city,” Clooten said.
Resources at issue
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders added that Clooten’s department, like other city departments, can only handle so much due to staffing.
“Most of the departments are running on skeleton crews … there is way more work than we have resources for,” Sanders said. “You have one city attorney for abatements, three and a half people for the building department, four engineers that are out everywhere doing all types of projects.”
Sanders added while the city can dedicate more resources to abatement, it still requires staff and time.
“Clem has had a position open for two years and we can’t put anyone into that position,” Sanders said. “We would have to do something big to get people into that position.”
Sprinkle said she supports more resources and assistance for the building department, but added the short staffing has been known for some time and has impacted the city.
“If this has been an issue then we should have been looking at that more,” Sprinkle said. “It’s really troubling and a real shame that Fairbanks looks like this right now.”