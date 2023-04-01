The Fairbanks City Council postponed adopting an ordinance designed to allow the fire department to roll out a third ambulance following a lengthy Monday night discussion and public testimony.
Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell had introduced the ordinance. It would have modified a 2019 letter of agreement between the city and the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, as well as add up to four more firefighters.
The contract amendment would allow Fire Chief Scott Raygor the leeway to adjust his staffing in order to cross-staff his platform.
Tidwell on Monday night introduced an amendment that stripped out the additional firefighter positions as a compromise. The additional positions would have cost $612,000 for this year, including hiring costs, and $554,000 in future years.
Mayor David Pruhs had previously called for delaying the ordinance until August based on the additional positions. Pruhs said he would like to have six months worth of financial data and to await results of a federal grant that would fund four firefighter positions for three years.
Firefighters and community members called for a third ambulance, some sharing personal stories while others cited call volume statistics.
Fire Capt. John Wagner noted overall call volume has risen sharply from 4,030 calls in 2012 to 7,382 in 2022, the majority of them medical-related. Wagner projected the call volume could reach close to 8,000.
“When our Plan A is to outsource our workload to mutual aid, we are doing a disservice to the people when they need it most,” Wagner said. “With the city not adequately staffing its ambulances to meet increasing demand, you create a whole host of what-ifs for loved ones of patients in time-sensitive calls.”
Fire Capt. Zach Rittel recounted a January incident where an infant with a bleeding airway had to be transported in a fire engine due to lack of available ambulances. Mutual aid from another department was at least 10 minutes away on icy roads.
“It became a desperate and critical call for the fire engine,” Rittel said. “We took the unusual action of transporting the child in the engine, something not recommended for several areas.”
While the child was stabilized, Rittel said “the outcome could have been much worse.”
“We need additional ambulances, stacked calls are getting worse and mutual aid refuses to respond more and more,” Rittel said. “We are out of resources often and we will get caught flat-footed.”
Councilmembers generally agreed on the need for a third ambulance, but were split on how to accomplish that.
“Obviously the calls and numbers are up,” Councilmember John Ringstad said. “There’s no indication that is changing.”
Ringstad added there are two core issues: contract language and staffing.
“To me, at least with splitting this issue we can solve one,” Ringstad said.
The current contract dictates how the fire department staffs its platforms, based on a minimum personnel shift. To accommodate two full-time ambulances, the fire department staffed above the minimum.
Raygor said he currently operates a 14-person shift.
Raygor explained the contract adjustment will “get us there [to a third ambulance] while working within the limits of what we currently have.”
He called the third ambulance underutilized while the department’s other platforms were seeing more use, but would be considered part-time. But a full-time third ambulance will be required in the next few years.
“A third full-time ambulance not connected to a platform would be in 2025, and we’ll be into a new negotiation cycle by then,” Raygor said.
Raygor added the amendment won’t outright increase overtime; the added positions would have driven down overall overtime costs.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth has supported removing a provision in the current contract that prevents Raygor from having control over his staff.
Cleworth added fielding three ambulances is a goal the entire council shares. He added the prior union contract allowed the fire department to staff a third ambulance.
He added Tidwell’s amendment makes him more amenable to supporting the ordinance since it removes a hefty cost. However, he expressed frustration over how the current contract stripped out staffing flexibility without notice.
“Why did this happen and why was the council unaware of those changes, why were they unaware they were going to lose a third ambulance?” he asked.
Raygor explained he wrote the language for the 2019 letter of agreement in order to field a second ambulance. At that time, he said past chief of staff Mike Meeks determined it didn’t need council approval because it didn’t merit additional funds.
“Right or wrong, that’s what was decided and the LOA was signed while saying there’s no financial increase, the council doesn’t need it,” Raygor said. However, any suggestion of increasing staff was rejected and the union abided by old contract language. Meeks and Todd Chambers, the former fire chief, then determined to staff a second ambulance full time.
Cleworth asked for postponement, wanting more time and a work session to compare the proposed changes and the original agreement.
“Postponing this one meeting isn’t the end of the world,” Cleworth said. “I have a hunch I’ll be in favor of it, but I don’t want to do this off the cuff.”
Tidwell disagreed with postponing the ordinance, citing variations have been before the council several times. She added with no cost increase, the chief could staff a third ambulance soon.