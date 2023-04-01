Fairbanks Fire Department

News-Miner File Photo

 News-Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks City Council postponed adopting an ordinance designed to allow the fire department to roll out a third ambulance following a lengthy Monday night discussion and public testimony.

Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell had introduced the ordinance. It would have modified a 2019 letter of agreement between the city and the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, as well as add up to four more firefighters.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.