The Fairbanks City Council has a single public hearing scheduled for its meeting tonight, along with a set of resolutions on its consent calendar under new business.
Councilmembers will be asked to approve an ordinance amending the city’s letter of agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association to convert a police officer position into a community outreach specialist position.
The position’s main responsibility involves “recruiting Police Officers and improving community relations with the Police Department.”
The Fairbanks Police Department has faced a staffing shortage for years. While it has implemented a $20,000 lateral officer hiring bonus and recruited some new officers, several positions remain vacant. The police department has managed to offset the balance by adjusting some of its shifts to place more officers on patrol.
According to a fiscal note, the position has a starting salary and benefits package of $93,370, or $60,320 salary and $33,050 in benefits based on the city’s steps and columns schedule.
The two resolutions the city seeks to adopt include one accepting a $105,000 grant from the Rasmuson Foundation to fund a housing coordinator. The city will provide in-kind services, including office space, supplies, and administrative support.
According to the resolution, the position entails coordinating with local service providers, serving as the primary communicator for the Fairbanks Housing and Homeless Coalition, and working to eliminate homelessness.
The position itself is grant-funded and will work with the mayor’s office under the direction of the city’s chief of staff.
The city’s last housing coordinator is current Chief of Staff Michael Sanders.
The second resolution grants blanket approval for councilmembers to speak on important topics when acting as the representative to the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, serves as proactive measure following a proposed assembly ordinance that would have limited participation for delegates from the Fairbanks and North Pole city council and the school district’s board of education.
A component of the now-postponed ordinance would require a city council to adopt a formal resolution in order for its delegate to participate in discussion on topics related to the city.
The meeting is also broadcast online at the city’s website and on KFBX AM 970 radio.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.