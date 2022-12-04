The Fairbanks City Council on Friday continued its discussion of a proposed ordinance to adjust the amount of bed tax money the city allocates to Festival Fairbanks and through its discretionary fund grant program.
Councilmember Lonny Marney, who chairs the discretionary fund committee, proposed increasing the overall amount by $100,000 — providing $50,000 to Festival Fairbanks and earmarking $370,000 for grants.
“You’ve put in a lot of work on this going through all your meetings,” said Mayor David Pruhs.
According to Marney’s ordinance, the city received 29 applications requesting a combined $784,156, against the current pot of $270,000. It’s down slightly from a combined request total $857,512 last year.”
“That $270,000 didn’t really go that far last year,” Marney said. “Everybody got something but it wasn’t what they wanted.”
Marney’s ordinance goes before the council on Dec. 12. The discretionary fund committee hears presentations from grant applicants on Dec. 14 and make decisions the next day.
Since 2003, the city has earmarked $270,000 for the discretionary grant fund, along with $30,000 for Festival Fairbanks and $100,000 for the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
Marney said he was impressed by Festival Fairbanks, which manages Golden Heart Plaza, “with how much they get done for so little.”
The $30,000 allocated to the nonprofit goes toward maintenance and landscaping.
He added while he realizes FEDC also needs more money, “the two outweighed” the economic development organization.
The city’s bed tax, established in 1979, currently sits at 8% and is projected to generate $4.2 million by the end of the year, up from $3.4 million when the council adopted the budget last December.
The increase means extra money for both the city and for Explore Fairbanks under the current formula.
The city keeps 22.5% (about $945,000 for 2022) and sends the rest to Explore Fairbanks for the organization’s efforts to market the region as a tourism destination. For this year, Explore Fairbanks expects to collect $2.85 million this year, just over $650,000 more than anticipated.
Explore Fairbanks over the past five years typically received over $2 million, with the exception of 2020. The city only collected $1.47 million in bed tax revenue that year due to Covid-19’s impact on tourism and travel; Explore Fairbanks received only $742,217.
Councilmember June Rogers said “while major change has been needed for decades,” penciling in certain amounts isn’t what is necessary.
“I agree that all the nonprofits are instrumental in the success of our community and deserving of greater support,” Rogers said. But she said major discussions need to happen before changes are made to a long-standing formula.
“This is a major factor in the success of Fairbanks and it deserves more in-depth discuss and understanding by the groups who are going to make changes,” Rogers said.
Councilmember John Ringstad said the money collected from the bed tax “is the public’s money.”
“I have an obligation to make sure this money is being spent correctly,” Ringstad said. He proposed funding Marney’s requested increases, along with the initial amount Explore Fairbanks anticipated and hold the additional $650,000 until the city could conduct an analysis.
“I think our responsibility is know where the money goes and make the decision where it does go,” Ringstad said.
Councilmembers Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell agreed the conversation should focus on what’s fair, including an increase for FEDC as well.
Pruhs said he will set up a task force to examine both discretionary fund application process and how the city allocates the bed tax funding.
“Explore Fairbanks does a great job, but only 8% of their budget comes from within,” Pruhs said. “This is a government operation that we have no oversight on.”
He added it’s an irony recent conversations about long-range hiring difficulties while providing Explore Fairbanks “with an additional $650,000 they did not ask for.”
“I find it fiscally malfeasant for this body to do something like that,” Pruhs said. “We’re going to be changing the application process. How we do it, we’ll see, but it needs to be done.”
Pruhs also recommended Marney and Ringstad hammer out a potential substitute ordinance by Dec. 12.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said for the time being the council has four options: leave the process unchanged, adopt Marney’s ordinance, form a new group to decide on a new method to distribute bed tax revenue. Or the city council could hike the bed tax by a percent and keep the extra $500,000 it would generate.
“It will be interesting to see which way we go,” Cleworth said.