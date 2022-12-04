Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks City Council on Friday continued its discussion of a proposed ordinance to adjust the amount of bed tax money the city allocates to Festival Fairbanks and through its discretionary fund grant program.

Councilmember Lonny Marney, who chairs the discretionary fund committee, proposed increasing the overall amount by $100,000 — providing $50,000 to Festival Fairbanks and earmarking $370,000 for grants.

