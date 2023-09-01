Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall sign in downtown Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks City Council approved a hiring bonus to help fill a vacant structural code compliance inspector position in 5-1 vote on Monday.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Sue Sprinkle, will provide a $20,000 bonus and reimburse up to $10,000 in moving expenses for a qualified applicant. The bonus would be split into two chunks, with the first half payable following a six month probationary period and the second part after being employed for a year.

