The Fairbanks City Council approved a hiring bonus to help fill a vacant structural code compliance inspector position in 5-1 vote on Monday.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmember Sue Sprinkle, will provide a $20,000 bonus and reimburse up to $10,000 in moving expenses for a qualified applicant. The bonus would be split into two chunks, with the first half payable following a six month probationary period and the second part after being employed for a year.
David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks, supported the hiring bonus, noting the city needs a building inspector.
“There are structures in the city that are harming the neighborhood,” van den Berg said. “This ordinance is saying we have a fire in the building department, just like we have in the police department, so let’s use some of the same tools to staff up.”
Van den Berg said his association was looking at vacant lots in Fairbanks last year and polling prospective developers, only to find some roadblocks.
“There was one developer, one of the largest philanthropists in town, that just said the work of this generation was to just clean up downtown,” he said. “We would like the city to spend the money required to do this. We would just like to see a few more tools brought on to address this.”
Clem Clooten, the city’s building officer, said the city needs the structural engineer/inspector to evaluate building plans brought in by developers or residents. The inspector also conducts site reviews of additions or enhancements to building to ensure they meet city and state requirements.
“If a resident wants to build an addition to their house, they come in to discuss the project with the engineer,” Clooten said. “Their beams might not be sized properly, but the engineer would be happy to work with them.”
Clooten called the position “one we have to fill.”
The position has been vacant for two years. Clooten said a retired building department engineer has been working part time until the city fills the position. However, the employee splits his time between Alaska and another state.
”While he’s Outside, we send him plans to review and do the calculations, then he sends them back in order to keep the projects moving,” Clooten said. “It’s important to keep projects moving in Fairbanks.”
Clooten said if the engineer were to fully retire once more, the city “would be in a tough spot.”
Jessica Krier, the city’s human resources generalist, said the city has received hundreds of hits on the job posting but few applications that meet the minimum requirements.
”We just can’t keep going like this,” Clooten said.
He added as he approaches retirement, a new person needs to be in place to be trained and understanding the city’s building code requirements.
”When we issue permits, we charge clients for that and we need a person that is qualified to evaluate the work,” Clooten said.
The salary range runs from $73,200 to $112,500 annually, according to the city’s job description. Councilmember Crystal Tidwell asked if the salary was considered competitive. Clooten said the salary wasn’t at the moment, adding it could be why the city wasn’t receiving applications.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked whether it would be feasible to simply outsource the work, something Clooten called too expensive and nonpractical for anything but large developments.
“When projects come into Fairbanks, we have to have someone in person to review the plans,” Clooten said. “It’s the small projects, the Fairbanks projects, that come and people need an answer quickly ... it’s much better to have this as a in-house position.”
Sprinkle, the ordinance sponsor, agreed with the assessment. She noted an architect she knows occasionally has to outsource structural engineer work at the cost of $190 an hour.
“They (structural engineers) do bring value, and I think we are spending more than we should,” Sprinkle said. “I’m just looking to entice someone to come and stay.”
Sprinkle and other councilmembers wanted more clarity on the the moving expenses to include a minimum distance. Sprinkle noted that some people who work in Fairbanks often commute daily from as far away as Harding Lake, while people from Anchorage or from the Lower 48 would need relocation assistance.
The council adjusted the moving expenses to cover expenses for a minimum 100 miles from Fairbanks.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, the lone no vote, called for eliminating the relocation reimbursement and focus solely on the bonus. Cleworth also attempted to reduce the bonus from $20,000 to $10,000, but his motion died for lack of a second.