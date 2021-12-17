During its last regular meeting of the year, the Fairbanks City Council passed the City’s Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budgets.
“Going into the Monday meeting, the budget already had a surplus,” said City Spokesperson Teal Soden. After several expenditure cuts by the City Council, the General Fund budget surplus is now even greater at $709,765.
The approved FY22 General Fund revenue was $38,396, a nearly 10% increase from FY21. The Capital Fund approved revenue was $1,865, 056, which is a substantial decrease from FY21. In total, the revenue budget was $40,261, 908, which is a 3.4% increase from last year.
The Council approved $37,687, 087 in expenditures from the General Fund, and $2,623, 549 from the Capital Fund. The total FY22 expenditure budget is $40,310,636, which is a 6.6% decrease from FY21.
The Council spent the bulk of the meeting discussing the mayor’s operating budget, which included increased appropriations for several departments. The operating budget included increases in the Mayor’s Department, the General Account Department ($232,500 went to Explore Fairbanks), and to the Fire Department and the Engineering Department for overtime.
The Council spent several hours debating a proposed pay increase to IBEW and exempt staff, which would impact six departments. Mayor Jim Matherly requested a 5% increase, which Councilmember Lonny Marney wanted to reduce to 2%. Ultimately, Marney’s motion failed, and the council went forward with the 5% increase.
“This is about people,” Matherly said. Matherly added that he thinks the increase “is a good, competitive wage,” and will help with employee morale and retention. In total, the increase adds up to $16,750.
While this part of the Mayor’s budget went forward, there were a few changes. Specifically, there were reductions to the mayor’s travel fund from $14,00 to $12,00. The temporary wages in the Finance Department were changed to permanent wages, which resulted in an increase from $15,720 to $31,440. The Finance Department’s “other outside contracts” account was reduced by $75,000.
Police, Dispatch and Public Works departments were all reduced by one position from Matherly’s proposed budget. The Public Works repairs account was reduced by $10,000; from $120,000 to $110,000.
The discussion about the capital budget was much briefer. The only change to the mayor’s proposed FY22 Capital Budget was taking out funding for a HVAC Ventilation cleaning in City Hall, which was budgeted at $150,000. With this removed, property replacement expenditures were reduced from $630,000 to $480,000.
Some members were unhappy with the budget. Councilmember Jerry Cleworth was concerned that the spending was too high and worried about implications in coming years.
“I have a real love for this city, I want this city to succeed,” Cleworth said. However, he added that over the years he was frustrated by the fact that the Council, in his opinion, “doesn’t put a lot of effort into being smart” about spending when creating the budget. “That’s where I took objection tonight,” Cleworth said. He told Matherly that although “I would have gone in a total different direction, I appreciate what you’re doing.”
While Cleworth was disappointed by the budget, fellow Councilmember June Rogers said she was “heartened and renewed” by the discussion. The difficult conversations that come from navigating differing viewpoints, according to Rogers, are “a fine example of the integrity of the process.”
“There was a lot of sweat and tears here, but we all did our due diligence and worked effectively with each other to come to a conclusion,” Rogers said. This collaboration despite differences “is what is energizing me to have confidence in this year and the next year and the year after,” she added.
The City Council will take over a month off after this meeting. Its next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022.