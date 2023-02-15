The Fairbanks City Council adopted a resolution accepting a diversity action plan Monday night in a 4-2 vote, after being postponed over a few meetings.
The plan is a one-year culmination of the Fairbanks Diversity Council and makes recommendations on a number of topics. It updates a 2016 version the group created.
The document includes recommendations for hiring minority applicants, reviewing workplace diversity and advancement, adopting specific holidays such as Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, diversity education training, and creating work groups or panels to review internal policies.
The diversity council’s charter requires the group to develop and update a diversity action plan every five years. Councilmember June Rogers, who sits on the diversity council, said the group has routinely updated it since the body’s inception in 2014.
A substitute document adjusted or deleted language from implied mandatory involvement in order to reflect the diversity council’s place as an advisory committee. The original document placed the diversity council as a key role in reviewing policy, diversity training and in some cases dictating hiring practices.
Mayor David Pruhs said the changes were recommended by city departments and reviewed during a finance committee meeting. Changes include a diversity council work group reviewing internal policies or sitting in on interviews upon request of the mayor, rather than being required. The substitute also removed language referring to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, such as providing updates.
“I think they are all good recommendations,” said Councilmember Jerry Cleworth, who moved to accept the substitution.
Councilmember Sue Sprinkle said she had some concerns.
“This has been hard for me because I respect what we’ve been trying to get done,” Sprinkle said. “I’m just trying to get my arms around what we can do without getting in the way of ourselves and the roster of people who are looking for jobs.”
Sprinkle added that while the action plan isn’t perfect, “it’s definitely something worth getting started.” She also requested a way to measure results and ensure the plan was effective when used.
Cleworth noted the city’s Human Resources Department would be best to identify the plan’s effectiveness.
“If they sense something is wrong in the city, they will usually tell us,” Cleworth said. “We have a good staff there [in human resources].”
Cleworth added that the action plan remains an advisory document, not a part of the city code.
“If there is something that becomes unworkable, we will hear about it,” Cleworth said.
Sprinkle also asked whether the plan will cost money to implement, something Pruhs said would be up to the council.
“The diversity council has no budget,” Pruhs said. “I will make sure the council knows any and all expenses that come up.”
Rogers noted that the group has undergone several changes over eight years but remains a vital service.
“This is our community voice that we bounce ideas off,” Rogers said. She noted an action plan from the group can be difficult for a city council to accept.
Pruhs noted the city conducts normal outreach with several diversity groups.
“Our chief of staff meets with the NAACP almost every month, I’ve started meetings with Chief [Ron] Dupee with Denakkanaaga and the Tanana Chiefs Conference, and we’ve met with Alaska State Human Rights Commission,” Pruhs said. “We’re putting outreach out there to let them know we’re involved, we’re here and if there’s any type of issue to let us know so we can assist, lead or follow.”
Councilmembers Lonny Marney and Crystal Tidwell, who voted against adopting the action plan, had issues with it.
Marney was specific about the plan’s hiring component.
The hiring component includes elements such as “improve workforce diversity and ultimately, hire and promote a qualified and diverse workforce that benefits all city stakeholders.” Other suggestions include creating a new system to streamline the hiring process and fill vacancies.
“Call me old school, but I’m one who believes we are all created equal,” Marney said. “To me, the hiring process is always done by merit and we don’t need to lose track of that.”
Tidwell said she didn’t understand why the city needs the diversity action plan “without having data that shows where we’re going or what this has done for us.”
“I feel like all the time that has gone into [the plan] with so many different people,” Tidwell said. “I’m not sure that we need it.”