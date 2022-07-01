On Monday, the Fairbanks City Council unanimously amended the city budget for a second time this year to adjust for new revenues and expenses.
Operating budget
The budget adjustment reflects a $1.52 million revenue increase, including an additional $679,138 in property tax revenue and $500,000 projected boost to hotel bed taxes. The state also anticipates a $598,300 increase to state community assistance now that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed off on the state budget.
The approved budget adjusted one amendment, while another amendment to fund Golden Heart Plaza security was rejected.
The revenue increase is offset by a $1.74 million increase in expenses, including $753,000 to the Fairbanks Fire Department. Fire department expenses include $625,000 for overtime and benefits, $112,000 for uniforms and equipment for eight new employees and $16,000 for professional services.
Other expense increases include an additional $200,000 to the city heating fuel budget, $15,000 for propane and natural gas, $50,000 for electric costs, $60,000 for street lighting, $45,000 to steaming services and $10,000 for a recruitment video.
Capital budget changes
The council also adjusted its capital budget by $1.16 million. The largest items include $880,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine and $150,000 increase for Public Works’ fuel, oil and gas budget. Other items include the following:
• $50,000 for a Polaris Building structural review before the city solicits bids for the high-rise’s eventual demolition.
• $65,000 upgrade to the fire station headquarters building.
• $50,000 to replace the Public Works gates.
An amendment by Councilmember Aaron Gibson adds $80,000 for Public Works to purchase a side dump ahead of the 2022-2023 winter season.
Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson said the city had to rent additional side dumps to handle record snowfall and freezing rain last winter at rates between $500 and $2,000 a day; even then, they were only available for a short time.
‘A snapshot’
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said while budget amendments can cause residents’ eyes to glaze over, they “give us a snapshot at this period of time as to where we stand financially, both good and bad.”
While it adds $1.5 million in revenue, “it turns around and spends $1.7 million.”
“This should be concerning to everyone,” Cleworth said. He said it’s frustrating when a city council has no choice but to cover a department’s deficit “because we should be aware of a deficit in advance.”
He noted that both Sanders and Fire Chief Scott Raygor, who just stepped into their positions this year, have spent a long time trying to address fire department overtime and save money.
Cleworth posed the question of what position the city might find itself in if it didn’t have an unexpected “windfall of money.”