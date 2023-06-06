A Fairbanks chef is representing Alaska in the high-stakes world of reality TV cooking shows.

Lizzie Hartman is a contestant on the 13th season of “MasterChef,” in which amateur chefs compete in cooking challenges overseen by accomplished chefs Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. One home cook earns the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.