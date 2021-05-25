The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce received $80,000 from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to incentivize Covid-19 vaccines. The program’s Fairbanks launch date is still in the works, but will likely be as soon as next week.
According to Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jinnel Choiniere, the Chamber will use the DHSS grant to purchase $20 gift cards from its member businesses. This will allow the Chamber to support its local businesses, many of which suffered due to the pandemic. Health care providers can request cards from the Chamber to distribute to the borough’s newly vaccinated at vaccination events. Choiniere said the goal is for the gift cards to cover the entire cost of an individual’s purchase, whether that be a meal or a few coffees.
From a business standpoint, there are several benefits to the reward program, said Choiniere. For one, vaccinated individuals are generally more comfortable frequenting establishments, particularly restaurants.
“It helps us as a community get back to business,” Choiniere said.
The funds the Fairbanks Chamber received are the result of a collaboration between DHSS and the Alaska Chamber of Commerce. DHSS gave $1 million to the Alaska Chamber, which then allocates funds to individual chambers that applied for grants, explained Tessa Walker Linderman, who co-leads Alaska’s Vaccine Task Force for DHSS.
The “fairly significant amount” the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce received was based upon both vaccination rate and size, Choiniere said. The Fairbanks North Star Borough currently has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state.
The main requirement is that the funds are used to boost vaccination rates, so how a chamber chooses to utilize the money is up to the individual entity. Gift cards are a popular choice; the Denali Borough used its $10,000 to purchase $25 gift cards for vaccine recipients.
The grant money must be spent by the end of June. Walker Linderman said this deadline is in place in order to get as many Alaskans vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially prior to the summer tourism season.
DHSS has utilized a variety of strategies to increase vaccination rates in the state, because “different incentives work for different people,” Walker Linderman said.
The goal is not to force vaccines upon people, but to simply provide an extra push. The target group for this latest effort, according to Walker Linderman, is individuals who are open to receiving the vaccine, but either have not had a convenient opportunity or who need a more compelling reason.
For some people, “a Starbucks gift card might be a motivating factor,” Walker Linderman said.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.