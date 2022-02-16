The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce is meeting with Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the lieutenant governor and lawmakers in Juneau this week to highlight issues important to the Interior economy.
Topping the list is long-term fiscal planning that promotes economic growth and finding solutions to the local housing shortage that is affecting members of the U.S. military bringing their families to greater Fairbanks.
Close to 20 members of the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce are in Juneau for the three-day trip, which concludes Thursday.
“We have a diverse group of members from companies of different sizes and industries. We have some participants with many years of experience with state government, and others who are new to the process and visiting Juneau for the first time. All care deeply about our community, and they are here to advocate for the needs of Interior Alaska,” said Jinnel Choiniere, president and CEO of the chamber.
Members are attending dozens of meetings with Alaska leaders, including with commissioners from the Departments of Revenue, Transportation and Public Facilities, Environmental Conservation and Community and Economic Development.
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce prioritized two issues for 2022. Members support a long-term fiscal plan that helps to grow the Alaska economy, and finding immediate solutions to the housing shortage for current and incoming military service members and their families in greater Fairbanks.
“Adequate, suitable housing for military personnel will maximize the economic benefits associated with the buildup of Alaska military installations,” Choiniere told the News-Miner.
The following is the list of participants from greater Fairbanks in Juneau and the companies they represent:
• Jacob Howdeshell, Laborers’ Local 942
• Cheyenna Kuplack, Doyon Limited
• Brenna Schaake, Kinross Fort Knox
• Lisa Herbert, Usibelli Coal Mine
• Richard Solie, Tower Hill Mines
• William Stapp, William B. Stapp Agency
• Jenn Thompson, Hedgecock Group Real Estate
• Kelly Ward, Robinson & Ward P.C.
• Patrick Cotter, RESPEC
• Brooke Sherrick-Odom, The Odom Corp.
• Steve Lundgren, Denali State Bank
• Jomo Stewart, Fairbanks Economic Development Corp.
• John Anderson, 907 Livestock
• John Ringstad, member
• Jinnel Choiniere, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce
• Suzanne Tanski, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce
• Katie Yarrow, Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce