Fairbanks residents talked salmon, ate salmon and committed to protecting salmon at the Fairbanks Wild Salmon Day Saturday.

Former Gov. Bill Walker established Aug. 10 of each year as Alaska Wild Salmon Day. The Alaska Center hosted a free picnic Saturday afternoon at the Chena River Wayside where residents ate salmon and snow cones, heard live music from the Clarence Pate Project, and discussed salmon with local supporters and activists.

