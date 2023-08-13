Fairbanks residents talked salmon, ate salmon and committed to protecting salmon at the Fairbanks Wild Salmon Day Saturday.
Former Gov. Bill Walker established Aug. 10 of each year as Alaska Wild Salmon Day. The Alaska Center hosted a free picnic Saturday afternoon at the Chena River Wayside where residents ate salmon and snow cones, heard live music from the Clarence Pate Project, and discussed salmon with local supporters and activists.
Alyssa Quintyne, a community organizer with the Alaska Center, said the center works to protect salmon, water and communities.
“Salmon is so much more than just a resource and so much more than part of an industry,” Quintyne said. “It’s part of our community, it’s our history.”
Quintyne said that Wild Salmon Day is both a time of celebration and a time of recognizing that Alaska is in the middle of a climate crisis.
“It means doing what we can to make sure we still have this being on the planet that we share it with,” Quintyne said.
Kip Angaiak, from Native Movement, said Native Movement is a nonprofit that advocates for Indigenous rights, and salmon is one of those rights. He said it’s hard to describe how important salmon is to Alaska Native communities. He said his family goes to Copper River to fish for salmon every year, and the salmon feeds their family for the entire year.
“We celebrate salmon because it’s who we are,” Angaiak said. “Fishing for salmon has always been around, and the fact that it’s changing so rapidly is like the world telling us to look at our actions as a people.”
Colin Meister, a board member of the Tanana Valley Watershed Association, called salmona key participant in the ecosystem.
“One of the really cool things about salmon is even though they start in these freshwater streams they go out into the ocean and while they’re out there and they’re growing they’re accumulating all these nutrients that don’t exist in these freshwater ecosystems, and they bring them back when they come to spawn,” Meister said.
“People have relied on this source of food for thousands of years, and we want to see that continue,” Meister said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.