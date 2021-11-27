Negative temperatures did not deter Fairbanksans from turning out for Black Friday. Many Fairbanks establishments reported busier Black Fridays than last year, and several stores are gearing up for another busy day today, which is Small Business Saturday.
Black Friday
“It’s been super busy,” said Cody Bruns, who owns Alaska Ammo. Firearms were 10% off at the store, which held a sale from 8 a.m until 7 p.m.. According to Bruns they had already sold “a significant amount” of guns before noon, and were on track to beat last year. Bruns said business had been steady, with 20 to 30 customers consistently in the store.
The Prospector held a “bag it” sale, during which everything that fits into a plastic bag was 20% off. “It has been crazy busy,” said store manager Manhatten Stock. Stock said that business has been very busy compared to last year. “Everyone is ready to go out and spend money,” she said.
“It’s been awesome,” said Trax Outdoor Center owner Mike Hajdukovich. Hajdukovich said that “there was a line at the door” when they opened, and since then there has been a stream of customers.
“It’s harder to find inventory than customers,” said Hajdukvich, adding that this Black Friday was more busy than 2020. Particularly popular at Trax this year were skis, Lululemon clothes, and warm gear such as merino wool.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company held its “Birch Friday” sale, which included $40 of free custom bowl engravings. The morning had been slow but steady, said Dan Berriochoa. This is the pattern the store typically follows, Berriochoa said. “We’re definitely expecting it to pick up” as the day goes on, he said.
“It’s been busy. There have been a lot of people in and out,” said Curt O’Leady, who manages the gun counter at Frontier Outfitters. He said that business has been on and off, and is about in line with last year.
The Woolly Rhino, which is owned by the same company as Frontier Outfitters, was also seeing a steady stream of customers. “It’s been picking up pretty quick,” receiving clerk Austin Davis said. The store opened at 6 a.m. and since then business has been “steady, but nothing too crazy,” according to Davis.
Beaver Sports held a sale on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. “It went really well,” said cashier Raimund Hausmann. Hausmann said there were “a decent amount of people in the store.”
Arctic Travelers Gift Shop owner Angelika Krinner-Croteau said that so far there were about “the usual amount of people” in the store on Friday. She did not have any sales for Black Friday, but did put out refreshments for customers. Krinner-Croteau said she plans to have Small Business Saturday sales, but isn’t sure yet what they will be.
Small Business Saturday
Although the rush of Black Friday is over, Fairbanksans looking to stock up on local wares are in luck. Today is Small Business Saturday, a counterpart to Black Friday that encourages Fairbanksans to visit smaller establishments.
Alaska Ammo is continuing their sale through the weekend for Small Business Saturday. The Great Alaskan Bowl Company will continue to hold its engraving sale on Small Business Saturday, and will also allow local artisans to set up pop up booths inside the store.
Both Frontier Outfitters and the Woolly Rhino will also have different sales for Small Business Saturday. Trax Outdoor Center is holding a gift basket drawing on Small Business Saturday. The Roaming Root Cellar will be holding a popup in their store on Saturday featuring a local fiber artist, according to owner Erica Moeller.
The store will also be participating in the Chena Pump Mall’s raffle, which includes several establishments housed in the mall. People who purchase at least $75 from Roaming Root on Saturday will be entered into a raffle, where they will have the opportunity to win gift cards from several different businesses in the mall.
To further incentivize Small Business Saturday customers, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation is holding the Moose on the Loose scavenger hunt, which nearly 20 Fairbanks businesses are participating in.
The goal of Moose on the Loose is to visit participating businesses and find Mortimer the Moose (an orange wooden moose), which is hidden in each business. People who find Mortimer in all businesses will be entered into a raffle.
A map of the shops participating in Moose on the Loose is found here, www.investfairbanks.com/moose-on-the-loose.