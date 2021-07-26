A 12 year-old Fairbanks boy died in a four-wheeler accident outside of Healy over the weekend. The incident occurred on a road about 18 miles northeast of Healy around 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from Alaska State Troopers.
A preliminary investigation found that two 12 year-old boys, both of Fairbanks, were riding together on a four-wheeler on a remote road off the road system. The driver hit a bump and lost control, causing the vehicle to go off the side of the road and roll. Trooper Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain said he was unsure how fast the vehicle was moving when it hit the bump. Both individuals were wearing helmets.
Family members were on scene, and state troopers and Tri-Valley Fire Department medics responded. Despite life-saving measures, one of the boys succumbed to his injuries. The other boy was not seriously injured, according to DeSpain.
