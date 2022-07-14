Rev. Chad Zielinski, bishop of the Fairbanks Catholic Diocese, has been appointed to lead a new diocese in New Ulm, Minnesota, according to a news release from the Catholic Church.
Zielinski, 57, was appointed to lead the Fairbanks Diocese, which oversees 46 parishes in a 410,000 kilometer area in 2014, after serving 13 years as an Air Force chaplain.
“I am most grateful to our Holy Father for entrusting me to serve as the shepherd of the Diocese of New Ulm,” said Zielinski in the news release. “As I leave the vast expanse of Northern Alaska, I am fully aware of the countless blessings I received from 46 parishes.”
Zielinski, in a letter to the Fairbanks Catholic community, said his departure is in part due to recurring spinal injuries that required two surgeries, one in 2011 and a second in January. According to his letter, his physician recommended a change in lifestyle from the constant travel required in the Fairbanks diocese.
Zielinsk starts his new role in New Ulma on Sept. 27, according to the release. The Catholic Church hasn’t named a successor for the Fairbanks diocese