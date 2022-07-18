After eight years of leading the Fairbanks Catholic diocese, Bishop Chad W. Zielinski has been tapped by Pope Francis to lead the diocese in New Ulm, Minnesota.
The Catholic Church announced Zielinski’s appointment Tuesday. He is scheduled to start his new role Sept. 27, according to a news release from the diocese.
Zielinski, 57, has led the Diocese of Fairbanks for nearly eight years, since the pope appointed him in November 2014.
“I am most grateful to our Holy Father for entrusting me to serve as the shepherd of the Diocese of New Ulm,” Zielinski said in the release. “As I leave the vast expanse of Northern Alaska, I am fully aware of the countless blessings I received from 46 parishes.”
Zielinski said he was standing in the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on June 27 when he received a phone call from Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s top diplomat to Washington, D.C.
“When you leave a place where people love you and you them, it’s always difficult,” Zielinksi said.
In a way, he said, it’s much like returning home, having grown up on a farm in rural Alpena, Michigan.
“If someone has the audacity to let me drive their tractor, I will do it,” Zielinksi said.
In a letter announcing his new appointment, Zielinski recalled his time leading the 46 parishes and 410,000 kilometers the Fairbanks Catholic diocese oversees, which involved regular travel “on Bush planes, helicopters along the river, four-wheelers and snowmachines.”
“In all honesty, I found my travel to our parishes to be culturally enriching as I grew to know and love numerous families in our Native Alaskan communities,” Zielinski wrote in the letter. “They have opened my heart and mind to the cultural beauty and richness of their traditional way of life.”
Zielinski reminisced over being exposed to the subsistence lifestyle, woodcutting, and Alaska’s landscape and various Alaska traditional dishes such as local berries, salmon, whale, seal and agutuk, adding they “will forever be etched in my memory.”
“These encounters with God’s creation and coming to learn about new cultures is something that I will carry for my entire life.”
Zielinski said his new appointment comes after enduring lingering spinal injuries conditions dating back to 2011 after returning from a deployment in Afghanistan.
He had endured a spinal surgery in 2011 following the return. The travel he engaged in during his Fairbanks tenure, however, resulted in “some serious spine issues in the fall of 2021,” requiring him to undergo second surgery in January.
Following his surgeon’s medical advice and sharing with the Catholic Church leadership resulted in Zielinski’s new appointment.
Zielinski enlisted in the Air Force in 1982 after high school and completed a four-year tour. He entered Mount Angel Seminary in 1986, followed by Detroit’s Sacred Heart Major Seminary, where he earned a Master’s of Divinity in 1996. He was soon ordained into the preisthood in his home diocese in 1996.
Following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the church released Zielinski so he could serve as an Air Force chaplain. He served at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota in 2002; at the U.S. military presence in Suffolk, England, from 2003 to 2005; Randolph Air Force Base in Texas starting in 2005; and was assigned in 2009 to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Zielinski said during his military chaplain service, he was deployed twice to combat zones in Iraq while assigned to England and once to Afghanistan while posted at the Air Force Academy.
“It was some pretty horrific conditions, and sadly watched as personnel in uniforms die for our nation, which has caused me to pray for peace more than anything,” Zielinski said at Tuesday’s media briefing.
In 2012, he was assigned to Eielson Air Force Base. In 2014, he was ordained as the Fairbanks bishop to replace Archbishop Roger L. Schwietz as leader of the Fairbanks diocese.
Zielinksi said the Vatican representative in D.C. contacted him about the bishop appointment while he was asleep in Fairbanks.
“He forgot there was a four-hour time difference between the East Coast and Alaska, so I was woke up out of a dead sleep to tell me the Holy Father had appointed me bishop of Fairbanks,” Zielinksi said. “I didn’t really believe it, but realized after a while it was the real deal.”
Zielinksi said his deployments were the reason he selected the crucification as his bishop’s ring, which acts as a sign of a bishop’s personal role and office.
“Watching people sacrificing their lives, not just in combat in many ways, as parents sacrifice their lives for their children,” Zielinksi said. “That sacrifice is very much part of our faith as we lay our lives down for another.”
In his letter to his Fairbanks parishioners, Zielinksi said he looks forward to bring with him the same mindset and experiences he saw in Fairbanks.
“I come to the Diocese of New Ulm with the same open heart and mind, eager to learn and encounter new blessings as I visit parishes and families in this beautiful prairie land of south and west-central Minnesota,” Zielinks wrote.