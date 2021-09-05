Fairbanks resident Ryan Anderson was picked to be the new commissioner for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Anderson most recently served as DOT’s Northern Region director and will continue to be based in Fairbanks, according to DOT spokesperson Caitlin Frye.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the selection Friday. “Commissioner Anderson built an admirable record of achievement and public service during his tenure at DOT ... [and] is widely respected across northern Alaska for cultivating positive relationships with all impacted stakeholders while completing public transportation projects on time and within budget,” Dunleavy said in a statement.
Anderson has worked with DOT for 20 years. As Northern Region director, he oversaw transportation system construction, maintenance and operations in an extremely large and geographically diverse area, according to the statement.
Anderson earned a B.S. degree in geological engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1997.
He replaces John MacKinnon, who has held the position since 2018.