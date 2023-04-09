The Fairbanks at Fifty+ Summit held at Pioneer Park on Friday and Saturday addressed resources and ways to serve seniors, their families, and caregivers in the Interior.

Hundreds of residents attended presentations by 30 speakers and visited 40 vendors during the resource fair. In a meet and greet with legislators, residents gave suggestions to state Sens. Click Bishop, Robert Myers and Scott Kawasaki and Rep. Maxine Dibert.

