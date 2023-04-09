The Fairbanks at Fifty+ Summit held at Pioneer Park on Friday and Saturday addressed resources and ways to serve seniors, their families, and caregivers in the Interior.
Hundreds of residents attended presentations by 30 speakers and visited 40 vendors during the resource fair. In a meet and greet with legislators, residents gave suggestions to state Sens. Click Bishop, Robert Myers and Scott Kawasaki and Rep. Maxine Dibert.
Foundation Health Partners Community Partnerships Manager Carol Anthony said the summit busts the myth that people don’t want to talk about getting older. She said the community faces a crisis in which the number of people who need care are rising and the number of caregivers are decreasing.
Projections from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development estimate that the population of residents who are 80 years old and older will grow 212% from 2020 to 2035.
Data also projects that the population of people over the age of 80 will triple over the next 20 years.
Darlene Supplee, executive director of the Fairbanks Senior Center, said that seniors are a major economic driver in Alaska because they make up more than 20% of the state’s population and account for half of every dollar spent.
According to the Alaska State Plan for Senior Services, transportation services, affordable and accessible housing opportunities, accessible medical care, and expanded age-appropriate activities are areas that need improvement in the Interior.
“As we age, we have a tendency to need more assistance,” Supplee said. She said local agencies are aware that the Interior has an aging population. Supplee said, “It’s extremely doable to support seniors and caregivers.”
Anthony explained individual and community choices such as home modifications, reliable transportation and quality health services can offset future, and more expensive, costs. Everyone is aging so we’re all impacted by how our community is supporting aging, Anthony said.
Fairbanks Resource Agency Executive Director Emily Ennis said the summit spotlighted that Fairbanks has a growing senior population that wants to stay here. She said that FRA aims to help seniors live more independently.
Carolyn Priday said her and her husband attended the summit because they are new to Alaska and curious about what resources are available. She said they learned about resources such as University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes and computer help.
AARP Community Outreach Director Patrick Curtis said that the summit fits well with the AARP mission to create choices for people to choose how they live as they get older.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com