Fairbanks Art Association is raffling off an autographed guitar in support music education in Fairbanks schools.
400 tickets are available to win an Ibanez Artwood Series acoustic guitar autographed by Pam Tillis, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, among other artists.
According to a release from the Music in Our Schools campaign, Rocky Barnette, a radio show host on KAKQ-FM, came up with the idea to raffle off the guitar owned by his late colleague and friend, Pete Van Nort.
“This guitar was a labor of love from the late great broadcaster Pete Van Nort, and it’s in his memory we are giving it away to one lucky music lover like Pete,” Barnette said.
Erin Janoso said she started voicing her support for music education in schools after the FNSB School Board cut elementary instrumental programs in March 2022. She plays trumpet in the Fairbanks Community Band and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wind Ensemble. Music programs were important to Janoso when she was in school and she hates seeing those programs taken away from students, she said.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Music In Our Schools campaign, an organization that support music programs in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. Proceeds will help support students’ access to music, Janoso said.
Janoso supports funding for education at the local and state level through the Music in Our Schools Campaign. “Fairbanks is such an incredibly musical and artsy town, and that culture gets us through the long dark nights of winter time, brings us together and creates community,” she said.
Music also gives residents a reason to stay and be proud of the culture of Fairbanks, she said.
Tickets can be purchased online at fairbanksarts.org or in person at the Fairbanks Arts Association from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per ticket or three tickets for $25. The raffle will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 9 in Hering Auditorium.
Learn more about the Music in Our Schools campaign at musicadvocacy4students.org or on Facebook at Fairbanks Public Schools Media Advocacy.