The city of Fairbanks has applied for a military facility zone designation, according to a public notice issued by the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The application will be open for public comment through Sept. 1. The designation, if granted, means potential developers can apply for specific loans from the Alaska Housing Authority to build two- to four-unit housing developments, according to Fairbanks Chief of Staff Mike Sanders.
The city itself would not act as a lending agency or provide any funding. Only the North Pole area has that designation.
Sanders said it would provide developers with an additional tool in an effort to develop much-needed housing in the area.
“Currently, the tools associated with Military Facility Zone (MFZ) designation are geared toward developers rather than local governments, but we are hopeful that the designation will spur economic development and better prepare the community to serve the military,” Sanders said by email Wednesday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a 10-year tax incentive on new multi-unit housing developments in the cities of Fairbanks, North Pole and the current military facility zone.
The tax break was passed to help spur construction due to a lack of available military housing at Eielson Air Force Base after the bed-down of two squadrons of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and the expected assignment of additional KC-135 Stratotankers.
According to the application, the city of Fairbanks is considered a central location for several military facilities, including Eielson and Fort Wainwright in close proximity and Clear Space Force Station and Fort Greely farther out.
However, the city “is in an area with inadequate infrastructure to support expanded military operations ... most noticeable in the housing market.”
It cited Fairbanks’ vacancy was a slim 6% in 2021 and has an aging housing stock, with only 17 new residential units built in city limits in the past year.
The city’s application includes letters of support from Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, the Fairbanks Downtown Association, the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Fairbanks Housing and Homelessness Coalition, among others.
Ward, in his letter of support, said the military facility zone is a useful tool meant to incentivize development projects.
“These projects are beneficial not just to the service members and their families — they provide overall community benefits as well,” Ward wrote. “With the City of Fairbanks’ proximity to Fort Wainwright and serving as the commercial hub for Eielson Air Force Base, the area is well-suited for such development.”
The Downtown Association, which maintains an interactive map of development properties, has been a strong supporter of development in the downtown area.
The Downtown Association of Fairbanks has already identified several locations in the downtown corridor that could be developed for new residences or businesses,” Executive Director David van den Berg wrote in his letter. “These locations would be ideal for military families at Fort Wainwright because the Fort Wainwright Main Gate opens almost directly into downtown.”
Sanders said the hope is that other Alaska communities will pursue similar designations similar to what North Pole already achieved and Fairbanks hopes to receive.
“We believe if more communities become MFZs that the program might expand to include new benefits for developers,” Sanders said. “Even if that doesn’t happen, location is incredibly important to residential development, and Fairbanks is an ideal location for families stationed in Interior Alaska, especially for those serving at Fort Wainwright.”
