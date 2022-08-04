The city of Fairbanks has applied for a military facility zone designation, according to a public notice issued by the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The application will be open for public comment through Sept. 1. The designation, if granted, means potential developers can apply for specific loans from the Alaska Housing Authority to build two- to four-unit housing developments, according to Fairbanks Chief of Staff Mike Sanders.

