After 16½ years at the Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department, Craig Lewis has a new role: chief.
Lewis grew up in Anchorage and always wanted to work in public safety.
“Every kid wants to be a cop or firefighter,” Lewis said. “I never really grew out of that.”
Lewis moved to Fairbanks in 2002 to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks to study justice, he said. While he was at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, he began working with the UAF police department as a community service officer. He also volunteered with the Steese Volunteer Fire Department where he obtained his Firefighter 1 certification. “It was way more fun than going to class,” he said.
He started working at Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department in December 2006. “I always wanted to be a cop and found firefighting was really fun and here we do both,” he said. He graduated from the Department of Public Safety Academy in Sitka in 2007.
During his time at Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Deptartment, Lewis has served as a patrol officer/firefighter, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and most recently, deputy chief. He stepped into his new role as chief on June 1 after Chief Roger Stevener retired.
“My job is no longer being a police officer,” Lewis said. “It’s helping my folks do that job and getting them the tools and training that they need.”
Lewis said that working at the airport is unique because while they don’t have a residential population, everyone comes to the airport.
Lewis emphasized the importance of having a police and fire department at the airport. The airport cannot function as a commercial service airport without their protection due to Federal Aviation Administration requirements, Lewis explained. Lewis said that outside of accidents involving planes, enforcing traffic on the concourse and controlling the runways are a few safety concerns at the airport.
He said that the concourse was not designed for the amount of traffic it gets which creates safety hazards. “If a vehicle is left unattended on the concourse, they get a ticket,” he said. He said that while tickets don’t benefit the department, they benefit everyone because the concourse is less congested.
Lewis said that protecting the east side of the runway is another safety concern. The east side of the runway is not fenced off so if people that aren’t paying attention to the posted signs and flashing lights, they can make their way onto the runway. “We always write a citation for that,” he said.
The department also protects the levee system on the Tanana River by putting out fires that get out of control, rescuing people that fall in the river while fishing, and responding incidents of shooting and fireworks on airport property, he said.
Lewis said a highlight of his career was serving with the Alaska State Trooper Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) for the northern region for a decade. “The breadth of experience and camaraderie was fantastic,” he said. “It was a very unique environment as far as SWAT goes.”
A memory from his career happened only three weeks ago when he helped save a woman’s life. Lewis said that an officer was on patrol on Airport Way when a car screeched to a halt beside them and screamed for help because their passenger was in cardiac arrest. The officer started CPR and Lewis and two other officers arrived. The woman was clinically dead and was shocked twice. She was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was awake and talking at the hospital. “Saving that gal’s life was pretty awesome,” he said.
Lewis said that the negativity toward policing and riots in the Lower 48 has been challenging recently. “I know we’re still doing good work,” he said. “We’re doing our job to the best of our ability.”
Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department is currently fully staffed with officers. “When I was hired I was told this was the best job in Fairbanks for public safety jobs, but it seems like the secret’s out,” Lewis said.
Outside of work, Lewis likes to spend time outdoors and cook.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.