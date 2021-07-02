Dense smoke produced by the 9,000-acre Munson Creek Fire burning 50 miles northeast of Fairbanks caused the city's air quality to deteriorate Friday morning.
Air pollution levels were determined to be unhealthy for sensitive groups until 1 p.m. Friday, according to the borough’s Air Quality Division. The Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 125.
The borough advises impacted groups, such as the elderly, children and individuals with heart or respiratory disease, to limit prolonged exertion when the AQI surpasses 100. Wildfire smoke contains PM2.5, a fine inhalable particle that can affect the long term health of both your lungs and your heart, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
By 4 p.m. Friday, the AQI dropped to 60 and air pollution levels returned to the moderate range.
The borough advises “unusually sensitive people to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion” under the current conditions.
The Air Quality Index is expected to drop below 50 this weekend and is predicted to return to the “good” range, according to the borough’s air quality forecast predictions.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.