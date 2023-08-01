The Tanana Valley State Fair evacuated Friday night after a man reportedly made threats with a handgun in a fair bathroom.
Alaska State Troopers responded to the fair around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, a man reported to fair security staff that he overheard a man in the public bathroom at the fairgrounds make threats and rack a pistol. He said that he overheard the man say “If he snitches, I am going to pop a cap in his [expletive].”
The fair shut down and the fairgrounds were evacuated to ensure public safety.
Alaska State Troopers located 21-year-old Zachary Allen Curtis with a 9mm handgun at the fair.
Curtis told troopers that the gun fell out of his pants while we was in the bathroom, and he did not make any threats.
Curtis told troopers that he had drank four or five beers. He had a breath-alcohol content of 0.152.
Curtis was charged Friday with misdemeanor fourth-degree weapons misconduct for possessing a firearm while intoxicated.
