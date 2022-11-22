The former head of operations at a food bank in Washington state, Faith Harris, has taken over as executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair.
Officials are attending a fair expo in Indianapolis next week after which plans for the 2023 fair will pick up, according to Coleen Turner, president of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association board of directors.
The 10 days of food, entertainment, livestock, rides, arts, crafts, competitive exhibits, games and vendors goes from July 28 to Aug. 6, 2023. The theme is “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart.”
Harris, 42, started the job on Nov. 7 and will be mentored by Turner, who was acting executive director for the 2022 fair. Turner also ran the fair in the 1990s.
“It was the best job I ever had when I was in my 30s,” she said. “Doing it 30 years older is just harder.”
Harris has a background in nonprofit administration and business development and has “a deep passion for community engagement,” reads the announcement by the fair association. She has extensive experience with volunteer management. Her bachelor’s degree is from Eastern Oregon University in integrative studies with minors in socio-anthropology and business.
Michael Bartch, Joe Hayes and Brittany Smart are also members of the fair association’s executive board. Turner said they felt lucky to find Harris, who moved to Fairbanks from her family’s eastern Oregon homestead with her husband and two daughters. Her salary is $80,000 a year plus $10,000 for family health care.
In addition to running a food bank, Harris co-founded Peaceful Acres Company, an agricultural products nonprofit. She worked at the Port Angeles Food Bank.
“I kind of hit the ground running,” Harris said. “I’m really excited. The organization has such a huge and lengthy history with the community.”
“She brings experience, passion and fresh air to our organization,” reads a statement from Turner.
The 2023 Tanana Valley State Fair colors will be pink, teal and green. The flower is a succulent. The vegetable is zucchini.
The fair celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024.
