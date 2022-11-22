Tanana Valley State Fair

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Fair rides are prepped and waiting at the 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The former head of operations at a food bank in Washington state, Faith Harris, has taken over as executive director of the Tanana Valley State Fair.

Officials are attending a fair expo in Indianapolis next week after which plans for the 2023 fair will pick up, according to Coleen Turner, president of the Tanana Valley State Fair Association board of directors.

