Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.