I Voted

A bowl of “I Voted” stickers awaits at the Shanley Precinct polling station Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, inside Beaver Sports in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Gary Black/News-Miner

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The Alaska Division of Elections certified results for the general election Wednesday, cementing all but three Southcentral state House races.

This year’s general election was also the first year that ranked choice voting was used in Alaska.