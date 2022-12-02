The Alaska Division of Elections certified results for the general election Wednesday, cementing all but three Southcentral state House races.
This year’s general election was also the first year that ranked choice voting was used in Alaska.
Maine is the only other state to use ranked choice voting for state and federal elections. Voters there approved the use of ranked choice voting in 2016, and it was first put to practice in a statewide primary election in June 2018.
In Alaska, the new system had an impact on the way both voters and candidates have made decisions, according to some political experts.
The midterm races are a strong example, especially the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, said Brandon Boylan, University of Alaska Fairbanks political science professor and director of Arctic and Northern Studies.
The previous system’s primary election determined a political party’s nominee.
“I believe Lisa Murkowksi would have a difficult time winning if we had not had ranked choice voting,” Boylan said.
Under the old system, he said, there was a strong chance Tshibaka could have primaried Murkowksi. Ranked choice voting changed the rules, however.
The top four candidates who received the most votes advanced to the general election, regardless of political affiliation. If none of the candidates receive more than 50% in the general election, votes are tabulated and second-votes from eliminated candidates are redistributed to the remaining two candidates.
“Rank choice voting has a deep impact on how candidates campaign now,” Boylan said. “Appealing to the Democrats and moderate Republicans allowed [Murkowksi] to win.”
Boylan pointed to the governor’s race as another example, noting the late-season collaboration between Bill Walker and Les Gara would not have happened in a normal election period.
While Dunleavy headed off a ranked choice tabulation by earning 50.3% of the vote, prior to the Nov. 8 election, Gara and Walker issued joint statements urging their supporters to rank either as a first or second choice to keep Dunleavy from winning a second term.
“You would not have seen such collaboration under the old system,” Boylan said.
Amy Lovecraft, director of UAF’s Center for Arctic Policy Studies, agrees with the impact.
“It’s not enough for Democrats or Republicans to get supporters in their own party to go vote for them,” Lovecraft said. “They have to knock on everyone’s door. You can’t talk to your own echo chamber anymore.”
Lovecraft and fellow UAF professor Chanda Meek are co-authoring a paper on Alaska’s ranked choice voting system.
Lovecraft said ranked choice voting “is an improvement for we the people” but not for political parties “because they lose control over who they nominate.”
She noted that the Senate race had three Republicans — Murkowski, Tshibaka and Buzz Kelley — running for office. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and backed Tshibaka but still appeared on the ballot.
“Voters were able to vote their conscience for the flavor of their party,” Lovecraft said.
In the U.S. House race between Democrat incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola, and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, both Boylan and Lovecraft said they think Peltola did better in a ranked choice voting system.
“Had Begich and Palin been one person, that one person could have beaten Peltola,” Lovecraft said. “If you add up the votes, they were more than Peltola or close.”
Some candidates railed against ranked choice voting while campaigning, namely Palin.
Palin vocally criticized the new voting system and Begich, a fellow Republican, while avoiding attacking her Democratic opponent.
Palin was among the first to sign a petition by Alaskans for Honest Government to repeal ranked choice voting.
Other candidates, such as Liberatarian Chris Bye, who came in fourth in the U.S. House race, have voiced support for ranked choice voting.
Bye told the News-Miner on Nov. 23 that, while flawed, ranked choice voting gives candidates like himself who don’t command large campaign war chests an opportunity to be on the ballot.
Lovecraft agreed.
“You don’t have to ‘rah rah’ either party,” Lovecraft said. “You can speak your conscience.”
The upcoming legislative session may see similar bills, including a discussion about the nonpartisan open primary that pushes four candidates forward.
“Whatever happens I’m sure there will be a bill in the Legislature, and I look forward to a very spirited investigation about how ranked choice voting works,” Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) said during a Nov. 25 news conference.
In the meantime, Boylan and Lovecraft said ranked choice voting has put Alaska in the spotlight, electing moderate candidates on either side of the aisle.
Boylan, in part, sees Alaska’s midterms as a “proxy war between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell.”
Trump endorsed both Tshibaka and Palin, while Murkowksi garnered support from McConnell, which caused the Alaska Republican Party to censure the Senate Republican leader.
“We saw that when one Republican was going against another,” Boylan said. “Murkowski and Tshibaka showed the division in the Republican party between those who were far right and those who were more moderate.”
Lovecraft said Alaska’s ranked choice voting system has an advantage over Maine’s in that Alaska has four candidates on the general ballot.
The system also paves the way for more moderate candidates in either party to emerge, said both Lovecraft and Boyland.
“Seeking second place votes is a beautiful democratic exchange because it incentivizes candidates to speak to more people on all sides,” Lovecraft said.
She added ranked choice voting “returns the incentive of purple politics to our state.”
“We have to come to understand viscerally that we can disagree on some major issues but that doesn’t prevent us from moving forward on the issues we agree upon,” Lovecraft said. “It moves us away from political rhetoric and talks about what really matters, like fish or oil production. Those are the conversations that will allow for practical politics to emerge.”