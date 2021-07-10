Testimony continued Friday in the murder trial of a North Pole man accused of stabbing and decapitating his mother in 2017.
Travis Reed, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of misconduct with a corpse.
The state called five witnesses to the stand Friday.
Former Alaska State Trooper investigator Dustin Jorgensen conducted digital forensic testing on the electronics found at 59-year-old Vivian Osborne’s home. Items found included an iPhone, iPad, USB drives, and two Dell laptops. Jorgensen testified that Osborne’s internet history revealed she had looked up information on methamphetamine drug treatment centers on Nov. 24, two days before troopers discovered her decapitated body at her North Pole home.
Reed was reportedly high on methamphetamine when the alleged incident occurred.
Jorgensen added that he “never found evidence” that any of the electronics found at the home were powered on after Nov. 24, 2017.
Derek Walton, an expert witness in the area of drug analysis, performed chemical testing at the Alaska State Crime Lab on the four glass pipes found by troopers at the scene. Two of the pipes tested positive for marijuana and THC.
Walton determined the quantity of residue in the two other pipes was “insufficient for analysis.”
Alaska State Trooper Silas Hessler testified Thursday that the glass pipe found inside the back bedroom where troopers initially located Reed had “white residue” inside the pipe.
Throughout Friday’s testimony, Reed’s demeanor was calm and he largely focused his attention on the witness stand.
He continued to make eye contact with jurors when a testifying witness pointed him out as the man they found on the scene.
Testimony resumes 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Fairbanks courthouse.
Contact reporter Liv Clifford at 459-7582. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime.