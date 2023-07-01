Alaskans face a more difficult time accessing child care compared to five years ago, on top of an assortment of other challenges, an expert told a state task force Wednesday.
Stephanie Berglund, CEO of child care resource and referral network Thread, said her report reflects “only one piece of the child care landscape.”
Bergulnd said Thread conducted a study just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic that indicated even then “access to child care faced difficulty.”
“The 2020 report showed that access to child care is actually getting more difficult across Alaska in order to get to work, school or training,” Berglund said.
In 2020, a lack of child care affected one in five families “from participating in the work force or working more hours.”
She said about 61% of Alaskans live in a “child care desert,” impacting 88,000 children in 54,000 Alaska households that are in need of early care and education services.
“A child care desert is an area with more than 50 children younger than 5 years old that either have no provider or so few options that the children outnumber the actual providers three-to-one,” Berglund said.
The cost of child care presents another barrier to access. Berglund said a household spends anywhere between 17% and 34% of its annual income depending on the factors.
The average hits 17% but can be less (12%) for married couple households. Singe male households average can spend 23% and single female parents spend 34% of their annual income.
In 2020, the cost of child care averaged $11,700 for infants and $10,764 for pre-school.
“For a family with two children, care is often their single biggest expense exceeding their housing costs,” Berglund said. “The cost of childcare in Alaska costs more than college tuition … this is ate a time when parents are at the beginning of their careers and earning potential.”
Thread’s 2020 study showed Alaskans spend $223 million annually on early child care and education, while the state pays $36 million. The federal government adds about $383 million for a total of $343 million.
“Most of that spending is happening through private pay from parents,” Berglund said. “Parents are shouldering the majority of the costs of our childcare system.”
Information on the private sector and local governments are unknown.
Berglund stressed that childcare quality matters, but notes that only a third of children under 6 years old are ready for kindergarten.
“We have about 23% of our children served in licensed and regulated early childhood programs,” Berglund said.
Low pay among child care workers adds another layer for quality child care, she said.
The annual wage averages about $26,720, or 40% of the statewide annual average, and the industry has a 46% turnover rate. About 10% of early childhood teachers have just above a high school diploma.
“These trends impact the quality of child care providers across the state,” Berglund said. “Early childhood educators are among the lowest paid in the state, and while programs want to pay more, they simply cannot because of the current business model.”
She added child care businesses “barely make ends meet because they when they are relying on family-provided tuition alone.”
“We’re seeing programs cut costs where necessary and for most their largest line item in their budget is their personnel,” Berglund said. “Those programs are balancing their books on their personnel.”
Currently, the state only has 406 licensed child care programs. Another 103 have closed in the last three years — 34 in the last six months — against an opening of 62 facilities since 2020.
Most of those that are open cannot serve at full capacity due to the lack of workers.
“It’s difficult to fill those positions when we have a high competition for workers and and typical low wages and few benefits available in child care,” Berglund said.
Only eight programs have opened in the last six months, against a pre-pandemic average of 25 to 30 per year.
“It’s not enough to offset the number of closures we are seeing, so that is resulting in a net loss of available quality care,” Berglund.
In addition, many programs are raising their rates and “are outpacing inflation for the second consecutive year.”
In a national survey, about 62.5% of Alaska child care workers have signaled leaving the field or closing their business, compared to a national average of 29.2%.
Over 88% are signaling that burn out and exhaustion contribute to difficulty retaining teachers, about 10% higher than the national average.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Task Force on Child Care met for the first time on Wednesday since it was established in April. The group faces the difficult approach in creating a plan to make child care more available and affordable by the end of December.
Dunleavy created the task force to help address a key component of his goal to make Alaska “a family friendly” state and encourage the growth of the state’s population.
Berglund said the lack of child care has a fiscal impact on the state.
According to the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, since 2021, about 7% of parents voluntarily left the workforce over child care issues and another 77% reported missing work for similar reasons.
The child care crisis, the Chamber report states, hits Alaska’s economy at a $165 million loss annually.
Berglund said efforts have been made to funnel Covid-19 pandemic relief funding such as American Rescue Act Plan money into childcare programs. Thread and the state’s Child Program Office have funneled over $50 million in federal and philanthropic funding to child care programs for training, wage stipends and mentorships.
“Many of these resources have been critical and helped keep most child care open,” Berglund said.
The task force meets again on July 12 via Zoom. For more information, visit ddaalaska.com/alaskachildcaretaskforce.