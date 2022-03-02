Public works organizations have a concern: Lots of snow is still in low-lying areas ahead of the warming season.
December storms dumped an unusual amount of snow on Fairbanks and the Interior. Failure to remove the snow and ice means flooding, something Fairbanks Public Works Director Jeff Jacobson said his department takes seriously.
“Due to the flat geography of the city and the frozen stormwater drainage system, Public Works hauls away as much snow and ice to snow storage sites to reduce the risk of flooding intersections, houses and businesses from melting snow,” Jacobson said in an email Monday.
To address potential flood concerns, Fairbanks will increase its snow removal schedule. Jacobson said day and night shifts began 50-hour per week shifts this week. Shifts can go to 60 hours if needed, but “will deplete available funding at a much faster rate.”
The city also plans to deploy boiler trucks to steam open frozen catch basins and buried pipes.
If warming temperatures like those seen over the last week — the mid-20s and 30s — continue this early in the season, snow removal crews face a challenge.
“The snow and hardpack becomes too soft to be removed using blowers and dump trucks,” Jacobson said. “The remaining thick hardpack becomes difficult to navigate safely in smaller vehicles.”
Jacobson said past expected weather patterns starting in March included daytime melting and nighttime refreezing, which extended the snow removal season.
“This weather cycle has become more unpredictable,” he said.
North Pole
The city of North Pole has a plan in place, according to Mayor Mike Welch.
“We have to get a lot of ice and snow off the ground,” Welch said Monday.
North Pole opened a bid to begin snow removal and plans to adjust its budget at the March 7 council meeting. North Pole’s public works crew has only three employees and limited equipment to address the amount of snow needed to be removed.
Welch said the city originally asked a contractor that does day-to-day snow removal operations for an estimate. It came back at $1.5 million.
The North Pole public works supervisor and director of city services estimated 105,000 cubic yards needs to be removed in five areas most prone to flooding and issued the bid request. The bids range from $630,000 to $1.25 million for 20 days of snow removal.
Because it’s an unexpected expense, the council needs to amend its budget to appropriate the extra funds. A contract will be finalized at North Pole’s March 23 council meeting.
A significant flooding issue happened last April, Welch said, following large snowfall around Easter, which was April 4, 2021.
“The flooding was so severe at the end of April and the start of May,” Welch said. He added the flooding from the amount of snow seen this season would be far greater if left unattended.
Awarding the bid, he said “will be a tremendous relief to folks.”
Residents play a part
Jacobson said residents can help alleviate some flooding concerns as crews continue snow removal.
Namely, he advised not to pile snow over storm drains or overfill neighborhood drainage ditches.
“These features are critical for draining water from streets and homes,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson also suggests cleaning out house gutters and making sure “that the water has a pathway to drain away from houses and structures.”
Residents should also identify areas on their own property for storing their own snow piles when they start clearing out their own yards.
“The city does not have the resources to remove extra snow from private property and pushed into streets and right of ways,” Jacobson said.