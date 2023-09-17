Residents can cast their vote early, absentee, or in person on election day in the upcoming municipal election.
Residents are voting to elect officials to three seats on the Borough Assembly, three seats on the Board of Education, two Interior Gas Utility seats, two seats on the City of Fairbanks City Council, and two seats on the City of North Pole City Council.
Clerks encourage voters to come prepared
City of North Pole Clerk Melissa Dionne said that voters should bring themselves and their voter registration card or ID to the polls. Dionne encouraged voters to read about propositions and candidates before voting.
“Local elections are probably the most important,” Dionne said. “Those propositions, those people you’re electing are the ones who are making those local laws that effect us every single day.”
Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk April Trickey encouraged voters to read about the propositions and candidates before going to the polls. “Really, I think preparing early and doing your research on the candidates and on the propositions, that’s always very helpful,” she said.
Trickey reminded voters to bring a form of identification to the polls.
Candidates are community members and neighbors, Trickey said.
“This is the time for voters to make their voice be heard and every vote counts,” Trickey said. “It’s the voice of the borough when you come out and vote.”
City of Fairbanks Clerk Danyielle Snider encouraged voters to bring a form of identification, read about candidates and ballot measures, give themselves extra time at the polls in case there is a wait, and to enjoy the experience of voting. She said that residents can find the 2023 candidate pamphlet online or in person at the City of North Pole City Hall, City of Fairbanks City Hall, and FNSB Clerks Office.
“I think that national and state elections get a lot of attention, as they should, but local elections affect you more as a citizen than any other federal or state election because it’s close to home,” Snider said. “These are your neighbors, people you work with, people you see at the grocery store, and they set the tone for local govt. It directly affects your City and Borough services.”
Applications to vote absentee by mail are due to the Borough Clerk’s office by Sept. 26 and electronically by noon on Oct. 2.
Residents can vote in person absentee from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2 at the City of Fairbanks Clerk’s Office and at the City of North Pole Clerk’s Office. Residents can also vote in person absentee from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 at the Shopper’s Forum Mall.
Voters can cast their vote early from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 18 through Sept. 28 at the Shopper’s Forum Mall. Early voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Shopper’s Forum Mall.
Residents can vote at their polling location on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Dionne said that one problem residents run into on election day is going to the wrong polling place. Trickey said that if residents have Internet access, they can visit Find My Polling Place, type in their address, and the website will let them know what their polling place is and how to get there. Residents without Internet can call the Borough Clerk’s Office to find their polling place.
Residents can find their polling place among the 32 precincts in the FNSB online at fnsb.gov/elections.
Unofficial election results will be posted at FNSB.gov on the night of Oct. 3.
Results for the North Pole City Council election will be certified at the City Council meeting on Oct. 16. New council members will also be sworn in at that meeting.
Trickey said she anticipates that the Borough will complete the final count of ballots on Oct. 10 and certify the results at the Borough Assembly meeting on Oct. 26.
Results for the City of Fairbanks City Council election will be certified at the City Council meeting on Oct. 23.
The deadline for voter registration has passed.
Residents can learn more about candidates, find their polling places, and view election results at fnsb.gov/elections or by calling the Borough Clerk’s Office at 907-459-1401.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.