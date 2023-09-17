Election Day

Gary Black/News-Miner

Municipal Election Day in Fairbanks is Oct. 3.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

Residents can cast their vote early, absentee, or in person on election day in the upcoming municipal election.

Residents are voting to elect officials to three seats on the Borough Assembly, three seats on the Board of Education, two Interior Gas Utility seats, two seats on the City of Fairbanks City Council, and two seats on the City of North Pole City Council.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.