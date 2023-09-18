Denali Borough Seal

Denali Borough voters will have lots of options at this year’s Nov. 7 election, as they select all new assembly members, school board members and a new mayor.

Redistricting after the last census plus voters opting for smaller boards at the last election — seven seats instead of nine seats — wiped the slate clean so that every seat is up for grabs on those two boards. Also, Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker termed out this year. Eight candidates are vying for the mayor job.

