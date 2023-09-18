Denali Borough voters will have lots of options at this year’s Nov. 7 election, as they select all new assembly members, school board members and a new mayor.
Redistricting after the last census plus voters opting for smaller boards at the last election — seven seats instead of nine seats — wiped the slate clean so that every seat is up for grabs on those two boards. Also, Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker termed out this year. Eight candidates are vying for the mayor job.
Campaigning got started early, even before the Sept. 14 filing deadline. The intent of those early community meetings, according to organizers was to get voters to start thinking about the election before hunting season. These sessions, from Cantwell to Anderson and in between — including in a parking lot at Bear Creek — were said to be well attended.
Healy’s Tri-Valley School government class will hold three candidate forums in October: borough assembly candidates at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25; school board candidates at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 and mayoral candidates at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27. The forums will be held at the school’s multi-purpose room.
There are four contested seats for school board, one contested seat with three candidates for the assembly and eight mayoral candidates. There is a candidate for every seat. Here are the final candidates for each race:
Denali Borough Mayor: Kesslyn Tench, Chris Noel, Tallon Shreeve, Cyrus Cooper, Brett Oakley, Travis Cornwall, Vanessa Jusczak and John Ross
Denali Borough Assembly: Dominic Canale, Seat A; David Alexander, Seat B; Jeremy Stanfield, Seat C: Walter Warner, Seat D: Robert Arellano, Krista Zappone and Jason Wells, Seat E; Jared Zimmerman, Seat F; Richard Hammond, Seat G.
Denali Borough School Board: Lauren Bruns, Seat A; Michael Green and Jenna Hamm, Seat B; James Tench and Tami Ohlund, Seat C; Kristen Randall and Sarah Crowley, Seat D; Kristine Shreeve, Seat E; Dawn Adams and Rob Graham, Seat F; Katie Griebe, Seat G.
Voters who will not be here on Election Day should contact the Denali Borough office at 907 683-1330 to provide an address for the ballot to be mailed.
Watch here for future information on each candidate.
