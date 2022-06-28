Heavy smoke from wildfires around Fairbanks is leading to the cancellation of outdoor events and activities in the Tanana Valley. This list will be updated as events are canceled or postponed.
• The Pollinator Days activities scheduled for noon to 2:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 28, at Georgeson Botanical Garden have been postponed due to air quality issues caused by wildfire smoke. Activities will be rescheduled at a later date.
• Golden Heart Softball Association games and practices scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 28, have been canceled.
• Interior Girls Softball Association games and practices scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 28, have been canceled.
• Fairbanks Youth Soccer Association games and practices scheduled for yesterday, Monday, June 27, and today, Tuesday, June 28, will be canceled. The goal is to have makeup games at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, but that will depend on Thursday's air quality measurements.