Now in its 50th year, Ester’s annual Fourth of July parade and picnic is so popular that it draws people from beyond the bedroom community and has become a local fundraiser.
“It is a way for people to get together and enjoy the holiday. We intermingle with friends we may not see or run into for the rest of the year,” said Maggie Billington, a long-time Ester resident.
Indeed this year’s Ester parade and picnic drew a long line of vehicles that extended along the Old Nenana Highway.
Highlighting the parade was the Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band, which has been performing old Scottish tunes in the annual procession for many years.
“We’ve been performing in the Ester parade for as long as I can remember,” said bagpiper Dennis James Stephens, dressed in a tartan kilt. “The people in Ester are interesting and a lot of fun.”
Warren Fraser, who leads the pipe and drum corps, said that about eight or nine pipers and a half-dozen drummers turned out for Monday’s parade.
The group played a marching version of “Amazing Grace,” as well as other recognizable Scottish tunes.
Fraser said that as a marching musician it is key to exhale into the bagpipe, keeping the air flow steady while concentrating on playing the musical notes on the pipes.
Organizers of the annual parade said that the first order of business is to have fun.
The top floats and parade participants receive trophies from the judges, Ritchie and Mike Musick.
“This is where the bribery is done,” said Mike Musick smiling, as he sat under a tent on Main Street prior to the parade’s start.
The Musicks said the Ester parade is an event that no one takes too seriously. The parade and pig roast that follows are pretty much an all-day affair.
The parade begins at the corner of Ester Loop and Main Street, and progresses down Main Street to the judge’s’ stand, which is across from the Golden Eagle Saloon.
It then follows Village Road to the Old Nenana Highway, past the post office to the park.
Marching started at at noon. A Cuban-style pig roast followed at 1 p.m., with proceeds going to the Ester Community Association.
Picnic-goers were encouraged to bring “generously sized” potluck items to share. Burgers and hot dogs also were sold, along with soft drinks and bottled water.