A 73-year-old woman died in a house fire in Ester Saturday night, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
According to the report, the Ester Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a residential structure fire at a home on the Old Nenana Highway. While battling the blaze, firefighters located Amy Pohl unresponsive inside the home.
Pohl was removed from the house and firefighters attempted CPR until medics arrived. However, Pohl succumbed to her injuries.
According to the dispatch, an Alaska deputy fire marshal conducted a preliminary investigation and “determined that the fire likely originated near a woodstove in the living room.”
"No foul play has been suspected at this time," the trooper dispatch stated. The structure itself sustained "significant damage" from the fire.
