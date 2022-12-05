Alaska State Troopers

A 73-year-old woman died in a house fire in Ester Saturday night, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.

According to the report, the Ester Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies responded to a residential structure fire at a home on the Old Nenana Highway. While battling the blaze, firefighters located Amy Pohl unresponsive inside the home.

