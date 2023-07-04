The Ester Fourth of July Parade celebrated its 33rd year Tuesday along with the 83rd year of the Ester Community Association.
The Ester parade has long drawn a massive crowd that showcases the many different people and community interests of the area, and it all combines to carry on the tradition and keep the spirit of the parade alive. From kids in costumes competing for the Best Costume award to the Red Hackle Bag Pipe adorned in kilts, to political commentary and satire, the parade has become a much-anticipated event.
Maggie Billington, a former president of the Ester community association and the parade’s grand marshal this year, gave some insight into the formation of the event. The parade was formed back in 1990 when the Ester Community Association was celebrating its 50-year anniversary, and Ester resident Mark Simpson’s annual pig roast got combined into a joint event. This year, as in the past, the parade includes a costume contest and awards for categories of participants.
The panel of judges changes each year. This year's panel included Jimmy Miller, Star Davis and Kara Nash. Always in the spirit of fun, bribing the judges is welcome and expected as participants pass the judges' table. Participants this year did their best to sway the judges. Offerings this year ranged from baked goods to homemade deviled eggs, to creative adult beverages, as well as a few $10 bills. Winners are announced at the post-parade picnic, and the proceeds of which go to the Ester Community Association.
Contact freelance writer Tessa Lindberg at tclindberg43@gmail.com.