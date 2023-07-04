The Ester Fourth of July Parade celebrated its 33rd year Tuesday along with the 83rd year of the Ester Community Association.

The Ester parade has long drawn a massive crowd that showcases the many different people and community interests of the area, and it all combines to carry on the tradition and keep the spirit of the parade alive. From kids in costumes competing for the Best Costume award to the Red Hackle Bag Pipe adorned in kilts, to political commentary and satire, the parade has become a much-anticipated event.

