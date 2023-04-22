In court
Dreamstime/TNS

An Ester man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years for assault and weapons misconduct after he repeatedly shot at and rammed into another vehicle in 2021.

Anthony Lee Frey, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony first-degree weapons misconduct and a consolidated count of felony third-degree assault. He conceded to the most serious aggravator factor for the assault charge, in connection with an incident in December 2021. The state dismissed charges of first-degree attempted murder, felony third-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

