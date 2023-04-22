An Ester man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years for assault and weapons misconduct after he repeatedly shot at and rammed into another vehicle in 2021.
Anthony Lee Frey, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony first-degree weapons misconduct and a consolidated count of felony third-degree assault. He conceded to the most serious aggravator factor for the assault charge, in connection with an incident in December 2021. The state dismissed charges of first-degree attempted murder, felony third-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
William Satterberg represented Frey, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
Crail recounted the incident which took place on Nov. 8, 2021, and asked the court to accept the plea agreement. Crail said a woman went for a drive in the hills north of Ester after putting her dog down that week. She stopped her car next to a power line easement to look down over Fairbanks and happened to park on Frey’s road.
Crail said Frey left his home, got into his car, and pulled behind the woman. The woman thought Frey was trying to get past her so she pulled ahead on the road. Frey chased her through the hills, rammed her car multiple times, and shot at her car while driving.
“[Frey] used his vehicle and attempted to forcefully ram [the victim’s] vehicle off the road multiple times in an area with steep, dangerous terrain. [Frey] fired a weapon at [the victim] and her vehicle, striking the vehicle at least 11 times. [The victim] was nearly struck by multiple projectiles which passed in close proximity to her head ... ” the complaint reads.
Court documents reveal that Frey called Alaska State Troopers that night and reported that he chased a car through the hills because he thought they were attempting to “cyber attack” his home. Frey provided troopers with the victim’s license plate and showed them a video of him chasing the victim’s car.
“It was an extremely disturbing event, and despite the fact that Frey misunderstood who she was, the fact remains that he chased down a person,” Crail said. “He had no business trying to ram her car off the road or trying to shoot her.”
Satterberg said that Frey was concerned that his house was under surveillance and had extreme concerns about someone hacking into his electronic devices. Satterberg said that Frey is remorseful and was forthcoming with the police.
Frey tearily told the court, “I don’t feel that there’s words to justify how guilty I feel and how sorry I am because I can’t take any of it back.” He said he plans to use his time in prison to work on himself so this doesn’t happen again.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Frey to 11 years with four suspended for weapons misconduct and a consecutive sentence of four years with four suspended for the assault. Frey will be on probation for five years following his release.
“There’s no dispute that the conduct was incredibly serious and will affect the victim for the rest of her life,” Haines said.
She said the woman did nothing wrong and was just going about her life.
“It could have been any member of the public sitting in their car on that day,” the judge said.
