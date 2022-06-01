An Ester man who prosecutors say shared and possessed sexually explicit photos and videos of children in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.
Erik Hudson, 44, pleaded guilty last month in Fairbanks U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of child pornography related to the offenses, which occurred periodically between 2020 and 2021. The remaining two counts related to the distribution and possession of child pornography were dismissed under the agreement.
In late June 2020, Hudson sent a video containing sexually explicit images of a child under the age of 11 to an unnamed Facebook user, according to the plea agreement. Investigators later discovered videos and still images of slightly older children engaging in sexually explicit acts on Hudson’s email account and phone.
In addition to the digital videos and images, investigators found a notebook containing sexually explicit drawings of his underage daughter in his home, according to the agreement. Hudson possessed four sexually explicit videos of children and four sexually explicit photos of children in total.
Hudson was initially charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography by the state in June 2021 before federal prosecutors took over the case, according to court documents. He was arrested on the federal charges in September 2021.
The state investigation was the result of Operation Northern Exposure, a multi-agency effort targeting child pornography crimes in Alaska. In early 2021, the Alaska State Troopers began investigating the distribution and possession of child pornography in Interior Alaska, according to a release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
The investigation uncovered potential minor victims of Hudson residing in Florida, the release said.
Hudson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in front of senior U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline for a sentencing hearing on July 27.