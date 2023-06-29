A 54-year-old Ester man was shot and killed by local law enforcement officers Wednesday night after refusing to surrender and remove himself from a barricaded home.
According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, troopers were notified that Matthew Heller allegedly threatened an adult female with a rifle at an Ester home on Tuesday.
The woman escaped the residence unharmed, at which point Heller barricaded himself in his home.
Troopers determined Heller was heavily armed but significantly isolated and did not present an imminent threat to others. They left the scene to secure an arrest warrant.
Troopers activated the Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and went to Heller's home Wednesday to serve the arrest warrant. According to online court records, the warrant was issued for two counts of third-degree felony assault and one count of misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespassing.
When they arrived, the SERT team discovered Heller "had barricaded his house with sandbags near every potential entry point into the house," according to the news release.
Troopers attempted to negotiate with Heller to exit the house unarmed, but he chose not to surrender.
"At approximately 10 p.m., Heller was observed armed with multiple guns and then pointed a firearm at SERT officers," the trooper release states. "Multiple law enforcement officers fired at Heller due to his actions, striking him."
Lifesaving measures were attempted, but Heller was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin were notified and his body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for autopsy.
According to the release, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate the incident. Results will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions. The identity of the SERT officers who discharged their firearms will be disclosed 72 hours from the time of the incident.
SERT Team members include law enforcement officers from the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fairbanks Police Department, Fairbanks Airport Police Department, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.