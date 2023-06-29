Alaska State Troopers

A 54-year-old Ester man was shot and killed by local law enforcement officers Wednesday night after refusing to surrender and remove himself from a barricaded home.

According to an Alaska State Trooper news release, troopers were notified that Matthew Heller allegedly threatened an adult female with a rifle at an Ester home on Tuesday.

